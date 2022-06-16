After Six Months, Kia Increased the Price of This Small-Sized Crossover

Kia introduced the Seltos lineup in 2019 in India, and soon, other continents followed and fell in love with the small crossover built by the Korean carmaker. In October 2021, this vehicle was one of its hottest cakes not only because it was affordable but also because, apart from its size, it offered a lot of amenities.
After testing the car in various conditions and in real-environment, Kia finally decided to launch the Seltos in the U.S. The result exceeded the expectations, and the new model became the fastest-selling car on the market, with 7.7 days on average, which was remarkable for a new model. True, the chip shortage helped the little crossover, but it was more than that.
While in October, the car's MSRP starting price was $22,490, in June 2022, the carmaker announced a slight increase, and the base model started at $22,840 without taxes. Kia offers the Seltos with either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine or a punchier 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct fuel-injected powerplant. They offer 146 hp (148 PS) and 175 hp (177 PS). Apart from the LX trim level, the carmaker offered another four grades named S, EX, Nightfall Edition, and SX.
Customers can choose between one FWD and five AWD versions. Thus, the most expensive version is the Seltos 1.6 T-GDI fitted with a seven-speed automatic gearbox that sends the torque in all corners. The naturally aspirated versions come with an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), while the turbocharged one comes exclusively with a seven-speed automatic that sports dual-clutch technology.
Despite its small size, the Seltos offers plenty of room for up to five passengers plus an impressive trunk that provides 26.6 cu-ft (745 liters) of space that can be expanded up to a massive 62.8 cu-ft (1,778 liters) with the rear bench folded down.
More pricing and options can be seen at the bottom of this article.
