Adria Mobil's Mode Might Be the Perfect Balance Between Urban and Campervan Living

With the whole RV wave growing and growing, humans are exploring more and more options for outdoor travel and living. One such option is found in Europe, and the Mode may be one of the more tantalizing ways to escape city life that I've seen in some time.
Folks, the name Adria Mobil may mean very little to us North Americans. However, over in Europe, this crew is like America's Airstream or Winnebago. In short, they're an absolute powerhouse, and one way they've stayed at the top of the game since 1965 is by meeting the needs of just about every outdoor explorer out there.
All this brings us to the Mode, a slightly different way to do outdoor living. But what makes this model so attractive and worthy of our attention? Well, aside from the fact that it's an RV, the way it allows us to access its powers is really what puts this machine on the map.
For example, the Mode gets its name from its ability to meet different needs, and all of those are dictated by the setting you use this RV in, and that's what Adria's banking on. What I mean to say is that the Mode is camperan that is both a camper and a van - if that wasn't obvious enough - and to be used accordingly when you need it to fulfill each particular need.
Now, what we see here starts off with a Citroen SpaceTourer that's under 5 m (16.4 ft) in length and less than 2 m (6.5 ft) wide, so not too small, but not too big, for a camper, that is. This means that the driving dynamics are going to be more like what we're used to feeling rather than fumbling about with a behemoth of a camper.
Let's say that it's been a long week, and are now in a state of much-needed R&R. Well, according to Adria, with 30 minutes and some elbow grease at your disposal, you're able to transform the interior of the Mode into its RV form, and all that starts with you removing any unnecessary seats.
Once we're looking at an empty vehicle, it's time to come in with all the different modules that Adria has developed for this lineup. The catch is that most of this stuff is optional. For example, suppose you need to store features like clothing, shoes, and any other personal belongings. In that case, you'll want to grab those portable pods they offer if you want to keep things within the same style and color coding. No one says you can't just use big ol' storage bins from IKEA for this task.
Speaking of the pop-top roof, this is clearly a feature that Citroen did not include in their standard SpaceTourer, and it's a clear reason why you'll be paying extra for what the Mode can achieve, but remember, there's sleeping space for two guests up here.
Speaking of paying extra, sources say that a new Mode can be found priced around €59K ($64K at current exchange rates), and since a standard SpaceTourer is priced around $45K, we're looking at about $19K worth of attention and modifications, not including those extra features, the latter of which is really the catch here.
Now, as I explored the manufacturer's website, I realized that the two functions above aren't all this puppy can achieve. For example, the Mode has been designed to also accommodate toys the likes of e-bikes, and if you're planning on having a meeting or entertaining some guests while out in the city or the wild, a neat dinette variation can be accessed.
All that's really left to do now is head down to a dealership that may have one of these in stock - good luck finding one in the US - and hop inside. Go ahead, ask questions, access all the different functions available, and then sit back and realize that this one vehicle can do the work of two, maybe even three. Just something to think about if you're in the market for an RV that doesn't require you to build a new garage or rent space somewhere when you're not using it; you'll use this one every day.
This also means features the likes of two lateral sliding doors, a cab that isn't filled with all the buttons of an 18-wheeler, and above all, precious passenger space filled with up to three rows of seating. If you've got a large family or are the one driving the neighborhood kids to band practice, the Mode should have no problems meeting your needs. Those rows of seats are also removable, meaning there's precious room for cargo in the back, middle, or even front of the unit. And this is really where the magic begins.
The same is true for an all-important feature, the in-car bed. This, too, is an option, but if you go for it, you'll be able to expand the Mode's sleeping accommodations to four guests. This feature is also a must if you're looking to take some trips during the colder months and need to keep the pop-top roof closed in order to keep the heat in.
All the extras needed to transform your Mode into a full-blown campsite are sure to cost you a bit of cash. Be sure to factor in things like solar panels, portable toilets, an awning, and outdoor shower modules.
