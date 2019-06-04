Actress Lili Reinhart Issues Warning After Getting Tricked by Fake Uber Driver

Actress Lili Reinhart, best known for her role on the currently-airing “Riverdale” series, almost got tricked into getting in the wrong car at the airport – and the potential consequences of such a mistake have prompted her to issue a PSA on Twitter.
Reinhart doesn’t offer the full context of the incident, but she does say she was at the airport when a driver deliberately tried to get her into his car by pretending he was working for Uber or a cab company. She says she didn’t get inside, but she still got spooked enough to ring the alarm for all her fans.
“PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car,” she writes on social media. “Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there.”
Her advice to everyone using ride-sharing is to keep an eye out for alarm signals and to pay heed to them when they ring. It’s what she did and maybe it saved her life.
“Seriously… please be careful out there,” Reinhart writes. “You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you.”
Reinhart is right about one thing: passengers should never get into a car if they’re not positive it’s the ride they’re waiting for. In April this year, a South Carolina student waiting for an Uber didn’t check to see if the car and driver fit the description in the app, and got into the wrong vehicle. The driver abducted and killed her, and later disposed of her body and tried to get rid of the evidence.
Her death highlighted a very important safety issue and led to the launch of the safety campaign What’s My Name?, which urges all car-sharing services passengers to ask the driver who they’re waiting for, as a means to check if they’re talking to the right driver or an impostor.
