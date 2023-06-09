Abandoned 1967 Pontiac Firebird Looks Like Solid Restoration Material

Pontiac produced a little over 82,500 Firebirds in 1967, and one of them is right here fighting for life, seemingly after spending way too many years in hiding.
Listed on eBay just a few hours ago, the car looks rough, there's no doubt about it. The Firebird comes with the typical rust cancer you'd normally expect on a car this old, but on the other hand, the undersides don't look completely wrecked.
Sure, it'll need new floor pans and trunk floors, but the rear frame rails and the rocker panels still appear to be solid.
We're not getting such information, but it's safe to assume the car has been sitting in the same place for a very long time. The critical part of this statement is "what place?", as this can make a heck of a difference for the metal condition.
While the rust has obviously taken its toll already, a car sitting outside for more than a handful of years can easily become a rust bucket in all regards. On the other hand, a vehicle parked inside can indeed sport wrecked floors, but everything else can be as solid as a rock. As such, I advise you to ask these questions and figure out when and where this Firebird has been parked before committing to a purchase.
No information has been shared on the powertrain, but the most popular choice for this model year was the 326 V8. Pontiac produced over 40,000 Firebirds with this engine, most of them in coupe shape (as a side note, the company built only some 15,500 convertibles, with the couple accounting for the lion's share this year).
The 400 V8 was the second most common choice for the Firebird buyer in 1967, while the 400 Ram Air was the configuration that almost nobody picked. It's believed only 65 units rolled off the assembly lines with this engine, and it's unknown how many of them are still around these days.
While we have no idea if the engine is still alive or not, the good news is the car is a free roller, so you should be able to get it on a trailer quite easily.
eBay seller classicmuscleparts expects to get nearly $6,500 for this Firebird, which seems a little too much given we don't know anything about the engine. If the V8 still starts and is not locked up from sitting, the car might be worth the price. If not, you must spend extra on a new engine, so paying that much for this Firebird doesn’t make much sense.
Either way, the Make Offer option is also active, so if you're interested in taking this Firebird home, you should reach out to the seller to discuss the price and any other details.
