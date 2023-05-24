This 1967 Pontiac Firebird Is Complete But Rough, Wrecked But Fascinating

If you're in the market searching for a Firebird but don't want to spend a fortune on a tip-top shape, here's what you can very well consider plan B.
What if instead of buying a perfect-10 example, you actually go for a project car and then restore it on your own?
Sure enough, this isn't the kind of project for the Average Joe, but with the right skills and time, you could end up building a head-turning machine.
This 1967 Firebird is an intriguing candidate, though as you'd discover in a minute, it's not exactly the dream of people involved in the restoration business.
It all starts with the current condition, as the car is rough, to say the least. In many ways, it's painfully close to becoming a rust bucket, and this says nearly everything about its shape. Most likely, the Firebird has been sitting for a very long time before making its way to auction, so right now, it looks like it requires most body panels.
The seller claims the vehicle is still complete, and that's surprising, to say the least. However, the body style could set it apart from the rest of the crowd, as only some 15,500 convertibles rolled off the assembly lines in 1967. It's unclear how many of them are still around these days.
Pontiac produced around 82,500 units for this model year, and over 67,000 were born as coupes. The 326 (5.3-liter) V8 was the top choice, as it was installed in over 40,000 cars. Then, the 400 (6.5-liter) unit also fitted on this Firebird was the second most popular, with close to 17,000 Firebirds getting it.
The original engine is no longer there, though, as the Pontiac Firebird is currently equipped with a 455 (7.4-liter) V8. That's even better if you're specifically interested in a restomod, but you should know the engine is no longer running at the time of press.
Getting this Firebird back on the road is going to be a massive challenge, and the photos clearly speak for themselves. But on the other hand, a 1967 Firebird could end up costing ten times more than this project's selling price if restored to the original specifications. Unfortunately, the factory engine missing from the car can't be good news on this front.
eBay seller camarospecialties expects to get $7,000 for this Pontiac Firebird, and while I do find the car pretty intriguing, I believe this is ambitious, to say the least. The car might be complete, but the condition of everything is challenging, and who knows what else needs to be replaced besides the body panels. The listing is set to expire in 19 days, and no other offers are accepted.
Sure enough, this isn't the kind of project for the Average Joe, but with the right skills and time, you could end up building a head-turning machine.
This 1967 Firebird is an intriguing candidate, though as you'd discover in a minute, it's not exactly the dream of people involved in the restoration business.
It all starts with the current condition, as the car is rough, to say the least. In many ways, it's painfully close to becoming a rust bucket, and this says nearly everything about its shape. Most likely, the Firebird has been sitting for a very long time before making its way to auction, so right now, it looks like it requires most body panels.
The seller claims the vehicle is still complete, and that's surprising, to say the least. However, the body style could set it apart from the rest of the crowd, as only some 15,500 convertibles rolled off the assembly lines in 1967. It's unclear how many of them are still around these days.
Pontiac produced around 82,500 units for this model year, and over 67,000 were born as coupes. The 326 (5.3-liter) V8 was the top choice, as it was installed in over 40,000 cars. Then, the 400 (6.5-liter) unit also fitted on this Firebird was the second most popular, with close to 17,000 Firebirds getting it.
The original engine is no longer there, though, as the Pontiac Firebird is currently equipped with a 455 (7.4-liter) V8. That's even better if you're specifically interested in a restomod, but you should know the engine is no longer running at the time of press.
Getting this Firebird back on the road is going to be a massive challenge, and the photos clearly speak for themselves. But on the other hand, a 1967 Firebird could end up costing ten times more than this project's selling price if restored to the original specifications. Unfortunately, the factory engine missing from the car can't be good news on this front.
eBay seller camarospecialties expects to get $7,000 for this Pontiac Firebird, and while I do find the car pretty intriguing, I believe this is ambitious, to say the least. The car might be complete, but the condition of everything is challenging, and who knows what else needs to be replaced besides the body panels. The listing is set to expire in 19 days, and no other offers are accepted.