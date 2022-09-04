A New Temptation for Limo Fans: Used Maybach 62 Costs Just $50,000

Fans of ultra-luxury cars who can't afford to shell out fabulous sums to buy them have the used car market at their disposal.
There are plenty on offer, and some of them are controversial to say the least. Like this ad for a German Maybach 62 (2007). Costing €49,900 (around $50,059), it's pretty cheap compared to the price it was going for when it left the factory gate. In 2007 the base price was $386,000.
In case you're wondering why it's so cheap you should know that the car has been through an accident. It looks like the front right side was damaged by the impact, but it looks like nothing that can't be fixed. The headlights, bumper, and hood were damaged, and inside the airbags deployed during the crash.
The owner didn't get to ride or be ridden much in it. The car has only 98,230 km (61,037 miles) on the clock. At the time this limousine was in one piece, its 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 gasoline engine produced 405 kW 551 hp (543 hp). The engine sent power to the rear wheels through a standard five-speed automatic transmission. The standard 62 gets from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 172 mph.
Sophisticated and highly customizable, the Maybach 62 was a truly remarkable ultra-luxury sedan. It features options like a 21-speaker, surround-sound Bose audio system, a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens Airmatic DC suspension, adaptive cruise control, 19-inch wheels and power-closing doors from the fully open position. The list of features is very long, but it lacked nothing in high-end features in 2007.
Maybach 62 came with a standard complement of 10 airbags including side airbags in all four seats and side curtain airbags that span both front and rear, so probably no one was very seriously injured in the accident.
Those who are interested in buying it, repairing it and then riding it or reselling it can check the ad here.
