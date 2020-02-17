A New Hitman Is Out, and It's a 1,000 HP 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Early Ford Mustangs are tuning shop favorites for more than one reasons, but most of the builds that come out the doors of garages across the Americas are not necessarily sanctioned by the Blue Oval.
Not the same can be said about an Oklahoma-based company by the name of Classic Recreations. In the market of bringing back to life in new forms and with new capabilities various incarnations of Ford’s most famous nameplate, the group outdone itself at the end last week with the introduction of a restored, pumped-up Mustang of the first generation.
Classic Recreations has a licensing deal in place with Ford, and over the years they delighted us with builds such as the Villain Mustang, Boss 429, or Boss 302. And their latest project, nicknamed Hitman, is no different.
Using a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 as a base, the group restored all there was to restore and fitted a Coyote V8 engine under the hood, linking it to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission. In this configuration, the powerplant cranks out a massive 1,000 hp, four times the power developed by the 351ci Windsor V8 originally fitted on the car back when it was originally produced.
Helping the engine along are twin turbochargers and an engine management system that is “state-of-the-art.” Handling the immense power are coilover suspensions front and rear, 18-inch lightweight American Racing wheels, and six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors on all four wheels.
Classic Recreations released a number of photos of the Hitman, and the company’s official website already lists the car as available. We are being told also that “Mustang Mach 1 is a bespoke vehicle, custom-built to its owner’s wishes” and can be made “as a period-correct recreation or as a resto-mod loosely based on the original car.”
Pricing for the Hitman Mach 1 should start from $169,000.
