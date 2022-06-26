A New Google Maps Alternative Is Now Available on Android Auto

While Google Maps is currently the go-to choice when it comes to navigation apps on Android Auto, it’s not a secret that some people have been forced to look for alternatives due to the continuously growing number of problems hitting Google’s software.
As we said not a long time ago, finding an alternative for Google Maps could soon become mandatory, obviously unless the Mountain View-based search comes up with fixes to resolve the current annoyances and prevent new ones from showing up.
Fortunately, however, the number of alternatives available on Android and Android Auto is continuously increasing.
And this month, another high-profile name joined the list of Google Maps rivals with support for Android Auto.
It’s HERE WeGo, a super-advanced navigation app that was already available on Android. The support for Android Auto was announced in March this year and it’s been available ever since as part of a beta build released for testing purposes.
But the latest stable version of HERE WeGo for Android devices brings the Android Auto support to all users out there, as the navigation specialist has apparently completed the testing and is now getting ready for the broad availability.
At first glance, the most important features of HERE WeGo are also live on Android Auto, including here support for offline navigation. Also available in Google Maps, the offline maps make it possible for drivers to receive step-by-step guidance on how to reach a defined destination even when an Internet connection is not available.
Without a doubt, the bigger the number of Google Maps alternatives available on Android Auto, the bigger the number of users that are likely to jump ship and stick with one of these apps. As always, the competition is a good thing, so maybe the debut of HERE WeGo on Android Auto gives Google another reason to focus a little bit more on the stability and reliability of Google Maps.
