Google Quietly Releases Highly Anticipated Google Maps Update on Android

Google has silently released a Google Maps update for Android devices, and as it turns out, this new version comes to resolve the dark mode problems that were experienced on Android Auto.
If you’ve been using Google Maps on Android Auto lately, there’s a chance you noticed the app loaded in the dark mode by default, regardless of the vehicle or device settings.
In other words, the navigation app just ignored the configuration made by the user and defaulted to the dark mode whenever it was running on Android Auto.
While the Mountain View-based search giant confirmed it was looking into the user reports pointing to a problem on this front, the company has never offered an ETA as to when a fix could go live.
The most recent version of Google Maps, however, includes a fix for this error, therefore bringing everything back to normal. The patch was first shipped to testers as part of Google Maps 11.35.0 beta, but it is now available on the most recent stable update as well – Google Maps 11.35.1. If you don’t want to wait for the rollout through the Google Play Store to reach your device, just head over to this page to download the stand-alone APK installer.
Oddly enough, Google has already removed the discussion thread on its forums where users have been dissecting this problem on Android Auto.
Of course, the whole thing happened without the company officially announcing a fix, so for now, there’s a chance many of those who are struggling with the dark mode in Google Maps on Android Auto don’t even know that a patch is now available.
Google Maps is currently the number one navigation app on Android Auto, so most likely quite a lot of people ended up struggling with the dark mode. The rollout through the Google Play Store is happening in stages, so manually installing the latest version is the easiest way to get the fix right now without waiting.
