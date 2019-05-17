A Bentley Anniversary Book Is More Expensive Than Most Bentley Cars

Bentleys don’t come cheap. In the U.S., the least you can pay for one is around $165,000 for the Bentayga SUV, Then come the Continental GT, Flying Spur and the top of the range Mulsanne. Of the entire range, only the Mulsanne is more expensive than an anniversary book Bentley announced this week.

Developed together with luxury publisher Opus, the book is called Bentley Centenary Opus. It weighs 30 kg (66 lbs, the heaviest book dedicated to an automaker ever made) and contains “extraordinary cars, people and achievements" from the carmaker’s century-old past.



At 800 pages and divided into nine chapters, the book includes Images that were never shown publicly, immense gatefolds two meters across, 20-inch x 24-inch portraits of ten iconic Bentley cars, and even a section of rubber taken from the front left Michelin tire of the Bentley Speed 8 that won the Le Mans race of 2003.



Such unique features, as said, don’t come cheap. There will be three variants of the book made, Mulliner, Centenary and 100 Carat, each with their own distinct features and a price to match.



The 100 Carat edition, of which only seven copies will be made, is the most expensive of them all. Priced at £200,000 ($255,000), the book is more expensive than most supercars currently in the market and is diamond-encrusted.



But with a large check also comes special treatment. All who buy one of these books will have a chance to be included in the pages of the Opus. Photos of both the owner of a Bentley car and the Bentley itself can be included upon request in the editions they buy.



