autoevolution

A Bentley Anniversary Book Is More Expensive Than Most Bentley Cars

17 May 2019, 9:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Bentleys don’t come cheap. In the U.S., the least you can pay for one is around $165,000 for the Bentayga SUV, Then come the Continental GT, Flying Spur and the top of the range Mulsanne. Of the entire range, only the Mulsanne is more expensive than an anniversary book Bentley announced this week.
10 photos
Bentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary OpusBentley Centenary Opus
Yes, that’s right, an anniversary book, because this year the British marque celebrates its 100th anniversary. And before the new Flying Spur gets here to celebrate the occasion, the carmaker though it's best to keep its customers on their toes with an ultra-luxurious, immensely heavy and prohibitively expensive book.

Developed together with luxury publisher Opus, the book is called Bentley Centenary Opus. It weighs 30 kg (66 lbs, the heaviest book dedicated to an automaker ever made) and contains “extraordinary cars, people and achievements" from the carmaker’s century-old past.

At 800 pages and divided into nine chapters, the book includes Images that were never shown publicly, immense gatefolds two meters across, 20-inch x 24-inch portraits of ten iconic Bentley cars, and even a section of rubber taken from the front left Michelin tire of the Bentley Speed 8 that won the Le Mans race of 2003.

Such unique features, as said, don’t come cheap. There will be three variants of the book made, Mulliner, Centenary and 100 Carat, each with their own distinct features and a price to match.

The 100 Carat edition, of which only seven copies will be made, is the most expensive of them all. Priced at £200,000 ($255,000), the book is more expensive than most supercars currently in the market and is diamond-encrusted.

But with a large check also comes special treatment. All who buy one of these books will have a chance to be included in the pages of the Opus. Photos of both the owner of a Bentley car and the Bentley itself can be included upon request in the editions they buy.

The other two versions of the book, Mulliner and Centenary, are priced at £12,500 ($16,000) and £3,000 ($3,800). There will be 100 copies of the Mulliner made and 500 of the Centenary.
Bentley Centenary Opus Bentley Centenary opus Bentley centenary
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVBENTLEY Continental GTCBENTLEY Continental GTC Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  
 
 