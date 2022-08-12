A $2 Billion Boost Turns the Emirates First Class Into an Even More Extravagant Experience

There’s something about the world’s most outrageously-luxurious flight experiences that fascinates most of us. Going way beyond comfort, they allow passengers to indulge in the best of everything, from technology to gourmet meals. Already famous for its First Class, Emirates Airlines is taking things even further, through a serious investment.
Tim Clark, the Emirates Airlines president, admits that it seems bold to launch an unprecedented retrofit program when most of the players in the industry are trying to find new ways of cutting costs. But that didn’t stop the brand from pumping more than $2 billion into over 120 aircraft, starting this year.
It’s a complex project, and the bulk of the investment will be oriented towards upgrading the cabin interiors in all Classes. A special emphasis will be put the First Class experience that will include services that are even more luxurious compared to what customers were previously used to.
According to a recent announcement, all the cabin interiors will be upgraded with new paneling, new flooring, and either new or reupholstered seats. First Class customers will get to enjoy extra perks, very luxurious ones.
For example, the common TV feature will be turned into a “cinema in the sky.” This means that customers can browse and choose the movies or TV shows that they want to watch, before the flight, using the Emirates app. Also, no cinema experience would be complete without the proper snacks. In this case, we’re talking about anything from popcorn to lobster rolls, all included on the special “cinema snack menu.”
Speaking of snacks, First Class passengers will also enjoy a glass (or more) of Dom Perignon vintage champagne, paired with Persian caviar, whenever they feel like it during the flight. Also, new menus, including gourmet vegan options, will be available on certain routes. How does “Pan-fried salmon trout with moqueca sauce and creole rice” sound?
The first aircraft to be retrofitted is expected to arrive at the Emirates Engineering Center in November, this year.
