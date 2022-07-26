Clouds of Mist Giving Birth to Emirates A380 Is the Coolest Short You’ll See All Day

Airplanes are spectacular machines, in more ways than we can count. They are also extremely useful, as they are the tools that keep our planet alive by moving cargo, our lives connected by taking millions to where they need to go, fast, and our sense of awe on the edge with, well, videos like the one we have here.
Being an aviation nut, I tend to follow all sorts of related social media channels, looking for the coolest of pics and vids. One on Twitter, called Airplane Pictures, posted a few hours ago an incredible, 9-second clip of an A380 materializing out of nothing. And since sharing is caring, here it is...
The video lacks any detail whatsoever, and we don’t know where it was recorded, or when. We do know it shows an Airbus A380 flown by Emirates, coming for a landing somewhere. We only spot it though when it’s very close to the runway, as clouds of mist cover parts of the undisclosed airport.
Two smaller planes, both wearing easyJet livery, are seen sitting on the runway, perpendicular to each other. No one suspects that just feet away, the interior of mist clouds is stirring as they get ready to birth an example of the world's largest passenger airliner, the mighty A380.
Then, all of a sudden, the clouds swell, and the front end of the flying beast emerges. Then come its wings, each laden with the weight of two turbofan engines, and finally, its tail. Even after it clears the clouds, some of the mist sticks around, being then gently brushed off the wings by the air moving in the opposite direction of the airplane.
In some places on this rock, the day is still young, and will probably bring tons of cool videos with it. Few of them will probably match this one, though.
