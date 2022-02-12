800 Mile Suzuki RG500 Gamma Begging for Owner Who Revs the Snot out of It.

1986 was a weird time in history. Mullets were unironically in style, and the New York Mets were actually a decent Baseball club. At this time, this is Suzuki RG500 Gamma was what a handful of truly dedicated speed demons the world over were ripping around on.
Produced for just three model years before 1985 and 1987, the two-stroke Suzuki RG500 was the closest thing to a purpose-built race bike most people were likely to come across at that time. This is fitting, as the Gamma variant was a direct street-legal variation of the RG 500 Grand Prix motorcycle in the professional competition since 1981. The type was victorious in 1984 under the ridership of Italian world champion Franco Uncini during the 1984 season racing with the Gallina team.
Under the proverbial hood of this bike was the unique 498 cc (30.4 cu in) two-stroke, four-cylinder U-engine. The design consists of two separate straight engine blocks with separate crankshafts operating with the same shared output shaft to the rear wheels. It's strange, convoluted, and almost no one outside of enthusiasts has even heard of them. But rest assured, it makes for a bike quite unlike any other.
Apart from a small scuff on the right lower body panel, this particular 800 mile (1,287.48 km) is still as fresh as the day it left the factory. Legend has it that the original owner kept it in very lovely shape until his untimely passing. When the original importer heard the news, he bought the bike back sight unseen. Safe to say, it was one of the only times that doing that wound up being a good idea.
If you can't believe this absurdly rare bike failed to meet its reserve price of $60,000, we don't blame you. But $45 grand was all that could be squeezed out of the viewing public this time around. All the more of a chance for a good owner to pick it up.
Under the proverbial hood of this bike was the unique 498 cc (30.4 cu in) two-stroke, four-cylinder U-engine. The design consists of two separate straight engine blocks with separate crankshafts operating with the same shared output shaft to the rear wheels. It's strange, convoluted, and almost no one outside of enthusiasts has even heard of them. But rest assured, it makes for a bike quite unlike any other.
Apart from a small scuff on the right lower body panel, this particular 800 mile (1,287.48 km) is still as fresh as the day it left the factory. Legend has it that the original owner kept it in very lovely shape until his untimely passing. When the original importer heard the news, he bought the bike back sight unseen. Safe to say, it was one of the only times that doing that wound up being a good idea.
If you can't believe this absurdly rare bike failed to meet its reserve price of $60,000, we don't blame you. But $45 grand was all that could be squeezed out of the viewing public this time around. All the more of a chance for a good owner to pick it up.