This 1962 Harley-Davidson KRTT Last Raced at Daytona 1968, Is Fully Original

If you’re in the market looking for a small piece of motorcycle history, this is probably the best thing you’ve seen in a long time. 1 photo



Unfortunately, we’re only provided with just a couple of pictures showing the bike, and while it’s listed as a “



“Never been apart. Everything on this bike came from factory with it. Probably the rarest bike that left the factory all of its original parts. Never been restored [because] they are only original once,” the seller, which claims they’ve owned the bike for 27 years, says in a post on



This bike allegedly finished second at Elkhart Lake, and given that it comes with a full history since new, everything is fully documented, so you should be able to determine if these details are accurate quite easily. And there’s no doubt you should do this, as everything sounds a little bit too good to be true.



The KRTT is



It goes without saying that such a rare bike can't go cheap, and this Harley really doesn't. The seller says anyone who's willing to pay $80,000 for the KRTT can take it home, and serious buyers are encouraged to check it out in person in Marion, Ohio.

