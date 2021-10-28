autoevolution
Ducati Racing Legend Paul Smart Went Out on His Shield - Dies at 78 in Motorcycle Accident
Paul Smart began racing in the latter half of the 1960s after doing his apprenticeship at the Charles Mortimer Race School at Brands Hatch race circuit, Kent, UK. Smart began riding on a Bultaco and later proved his mettle on various short-circuits.

From those humble beginnings, Smart went on to become a motorcycle racing legend.

Smart first entered the Isle of Man Manx Grand Prix in September 1966 atop a Greeves Silverstone he rode at race school, and a year later he found sponsorship from Charles Mortimer Senior, the proprietor of the Charles Mortimer Race School at Brands Hatch race circuit.

During the Isle of Man TT Races, riding for Paul Dunstall on a Norton, Smart took home a second place in 1967 and followed that up with a second-place on a Norton in 1969 in the Production 750 cc class.

But it was Smart’s stunning victory at the Imola 200 in 1972 at age 29 that sealed his place in history. Riding Ducati's 750 racer, Smart took home just £500 wages for piloting the 750SS road bike to glory. Over the course of his career, Smart raced in Grands Prix in the early 1970s riding Yamaha machinery.

"They really made a big fuss about Bruno, me and Ducati in Italy. They put our bikes in this big glass-sided truck and us on the top and that evening we had a grand tour around Bologna in a long procession of cars honking their horns and waving flags. We stopped for what was to be minute outside the railway station, but thousands and thousands of people surrounded us and we just joined in the party. I was still in my leathers and so tired and jet lagged, but there was no way you were going to get any sleep at this party. It seemed and entire city came out to celebrate this glory for Ducati, Bologna and Italy," Smart said of his signature win.
"The next day Spairani reminded me that I would get to keep the bike, subject to me racing at some international meetings in the UK. The Ducati 750 and I went on to win the Hutchinson 100 at Brands Hatch besting the then dominant Phil Read," Smart said. "With the Imola 200 mile race and subsequent races I developed a real affinity for the bike. It was quick and it just didn’t do anything wrong. If I could find a fault it would be ground clearance, but my ‘hanging-off’ riding style didn’t allow it to become a big problem. I still own the bike and have lent it to the Ducati factory where it sits proudly in the Ducati Museum in Bologna, Italy."

After his historical victory for Ducati, Smart hung up his boots in 1978 to concentrate on his motorcycle business. That business ultimately became three separate shops which he later sold to take up offshore sailboats racing.

Ducati eventually produced a 1000cc limited-edition PaulSmart 1000 LE in recognition of his win at Imola, and while it featured the look of this 1972 bike, it featured advanced technology.

Smart also married motorcycling legend Barry Sheene’s sister Maggie, and his son Scott is a former Grand Prix racer who has won races in the British Superbike Championship before turning his attentions to the Superstock class.

A statement from Smart’s family reads:

It is with huge sadness we have to report that Paul lost his life in a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon while riding his motorcycle in East Sussex and Kent.

The police and coroner are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Paul was a hugely popular character in and out of the paddock, and much loved by his family, friends and fans around the world. He was 78.

Smart is survived by wife Maggie, son Scott and daughter Paula.

@johnnymotoflores MM 278 RIP #British #MotorcycleRacer #PaulSmart #Ducati #Yamaha #Suzuki #Norton #TriumphMotorcycles #Motorcycle #Motominute ? original sound - John M Flores

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
