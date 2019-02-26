autoevolution

500,000th Fiat Tipo Rolls Off the Production Line

26 Feb 2019
Fiat isn’t doing too well because the Italians rely too much on the 500 family and on the pedigree of the Panda. The Tipo is somewhat different because it’s been developed an affordable means of transportation.
While cheap, the Tipo isn’t cheerful. Entry-level trims feature low-quality materials throughout the cabin and unimpressive engine options. Go for the other end of the spectrum, and the price gets prohibitive for this segment.

From a high point of 123,762 examples of the breed, sales fell to 102,341 in 2018 as crossovers and SUVs gain preference in Europe. Despite these unimpressive numbers, Fiat is much obliged to announce that 500,000 units have been manufactured in Bursa, Turkey in three years.

The 500,000th car is the Tipo Sport hatchback pictured in the main photo, featuring Mopar parts such as the rear bumper with aerodynamic diffuser. Over 70 percent of the production was sold outside of Italy, making the Tipo the second best-selling Fiat worldwide.

Scale is of the essence this time around. For example, the more expensive and larger Skoda Octavia sold 216,676 units in 2018. As for the Volkswagen Golf, make that 445,303 in Europe alone. Given this information, “the second best-selling Fiat worldwide” doesn’t sound as impressive as it did in the previous paragraph.

The Italians dare to claim the Tipo “is a kind of tailored garment, able to satisfy every customer’s mobility needs and tastes.” Fiat also tried to convince youngsters the Tipo is cool despite the fact most prefer the competition.

Available in three body styles (sedan, hatchback, station wagon) and four trim levels (Street, Mirror, S-Design, Sport), the Fiat starts at €14,800, €16,050, and €17,300 in Italy. A 1.4-liter with 95 PS comes standard, complemented by the 1.3-liter MultiJet (95 PS) and 1.6-liter MultiJet (120 PS).

Depending on the market and engine, what Fiat calls Aegea in Turkey can be optioned with a six-speed automatic or dual-clutch transmission. Last, but certainly not least, the Tipo has been developed to replace three models. These are the Bravo hatchback, Linea sedan, and Stilo MultiWagon.
