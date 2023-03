5 Most Expensive Formula 1 Races to Attend in 2023

1. Las Vegas Grand Prix

Photo: Las Vegas Grand Prix/Twitter

2. Miami Grand Prix

Photo: F1 Miami Grand Prix/Twitter

3. United States Grand Prix

Photo: Austin Grand Prix/Twitter

4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Photo: Formula 1/Twitter

5. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Photo: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix/Twitter

Bonus

Photo: Formula 1/Twitter

However, the cost of attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix can vary greatly depending on several factors, such as location, demand, and availability. And, of course, you can buy tickets with seats so far away from the track that you will need some military binoculars to spot the cars wheezing by.As a result, we wanted to help the people who are in love with the pinnacle of motorsport and show the most expensive Grand Prix to attend in the 2023 Formula 1 season. According to a recent study conducted by KingCasinoBonus.uk, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be the most expensive GP to attend this season. Spoiler alert, the top 3 most costly Formula 1 events are from the United States, so if you are an American F1 lover, I'm sorry.The specialized study analyzed the average price of weekend tickets for each upcoming Grand Prix race in the 2023 season and the average cost of accommodation in the same area. The analysis revealed the total cost of attending each race and ranked them accordingly.As a result, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most expensive race to attend, with an average cost of £5,849 ($6,986) for the weekend, which is incredibly expensive if you ask me.As a comparison, a weekend of racing at the Hungaroring in Budapest in the most costly zone will cost you around $700.The tickets for Las Vegas range from £413 ($493) for a three-day general admission to a whopping £9,922 ($11,846) for the "F1 Experiences Champions Club 3-Day Package," and we will see if it's really worth it. Accommodation costs in Las Vegas range from £124 ($148) for a hostel bed to £1,240 ($1,480) for a four or five-star hotel for three nights.The Miami Grand Prix, which will be held in the first week of May, ranks second on the list, with a total average cost of £3,817.50 ($4,557) for the whole weekend. General admission tickets for the event cost around £488 ($582), while Champions Club three-day packages are £5,786 ($6,907).The average accommodation cost for a weekend in Miami ranges from $148 for a hostel bed to $1,435 for a four-star hotel in Miami Beach.Of course, you can go with a trailer or a caravan to bring down the expenses, but still, it's quite a lot of money. As we saw last year, there were a lot of movies, music, and sports stars present at the Miami Grand Prix, and besides, you will have that Miami Vice vibe, which will make things even better.The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, ranks third with a total average cost of £3,064 ($3,658). Entry ticket prices range from £392 ($468) to £4,546 ($5,427). The average cost of accommodation in the city for the weekend ranges from £198 ($236) to £992 ($1,184).For the last couple of years, one of the main objectives of Formula 1 was to make American citizens more attracted to the sport. In some ways, they did that, especially with the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive.However, when you have this kind of prices for the Grand Prix events, a lot of motorsport fans will look for other competitions, like NASCAR or IndyCar.Now, let's travel a bit to a different part of the world. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku ranks fourth on the list, with an average cost of £3,064 ($3,661) for the weekend. The lowest ticket price available is £132 ($157), while the most expensive is around $5,828.As for Baku, accommodation costs range from £74 ($84) for average budget accommodation to £495 ($591) for a four-star trackside hotel for three nights.If you spend this type of money, then you have to go near the castle section. Without a doubt, it's the most interesting part of the circuit. However, a good choice as well as to get a seat right at the entry of the first corner because cars are coming super fast from the very long straight, and most overtakes will happen right there.To round up the top five, we have the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with an average cost of £2,716.50 ($3,246) for the weekend, taking place in the middle of March in Jeddah.General entry tickets cost £124 ($146), while the most expensive tickets are £4,567 ($5458). One of the newest tracks on the calendar, it's super nice because the race it's held at night, so the experience it's so much more unique.The average accommodation cost for a weekend in Jeddah ranges from £123 ($147) for the cheapest to £619 ($739) for the most expensive.A spokesperson for KingCasinoBonus.uk commented on the findings: "It is interesting to see how out of all 23 Grand Prixes that will take place this year, the top three most expensive ones are those set to be in the United States.""This might be due to the high concentration of VIP guests that every year attend these events, such as actors, musicians, and athletes, as well as the popularity that the sport is increasingly obtaining in North America," declared the spokesperson.The first Grand Prix from Europe is the one in Monaco . I mean, it had to be. It's the most prestigious and luxurious event in the calendar, with every possible star from the planet being present at this race. And it had been like that for decades.The average cost of tickets for the weekend is $2,819, and the average accommodation cost is $394. While it may not seem like a lot for the accommodation, you need to understand that those places in Monaco are reserved way before the race, so you may want to hurry up with a reservation for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.A Top 10 of the most expensive races to attend in 2023 would also include Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, Singapore, and Canada, with prices around $2,100 for the tickets and $600 for accommodation. So yeah, Formula 1 is an expensive sport for the fans, but at the same time, you don't need to spend a crazy ton of money. You can make an early reservation on a less popular race, and trust me! You will have the same incredible experience.