5 Most Expensive Formula 1 Races to Attend in 2023

For every Formula 1 fan out there, the most incredible thing to do is to attend an F1 race, to hear live those engines even if they sound like some angry mosquitos these days, and see right on the spot the crazy overtakes. If they get lucky, they can even bump into one of the drivers.
However, the cost of attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix can vary greatly depending on several factors, such as location, demand, and availability. And, of course, you can buy tickets with seats so far away from the track that you will need some military binoculars to spot the cars wheezing by.
1. Las Vegas Grand Prix
As a result, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most expensive race to attend, with an average cost of £5,849 ($6,986) for the weekend, which is incredibly expensive if you ask me.
As a comparison, a weekend of racing at the Hungaroring in Budapest in the most costly zone will cost you around $700.
2. Miami Grand Prix
The Miami Grand Prix, which will be held in the first week of May, ranks second on the list, with a total average cost of £3,817.50 ($4,557) for the whole weekend. General admission tickets for the event cost around £488 ($582), while Champions Club three-day packages are £5,786 ($6,907).
The average accommodation cost for a weekend in Miami ranges from $148 for a hostel bed to $1,435 for a four-star hotel in Miami Beach.
3. United States Grand Prix
The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, ranks third with a total average cost of £3,064 ($3,658). Entry ticket prices range from £392 ($468) to £4,546 ($5,427). The average cost of accommodation in the city for the weekend ranges from £198 ($236) to £992 ($1,184).
However, when you have this kind of prices for the Grand Prix events, a lot of motorsport fans will look for other competitions, like NASCAR or IndyCar.
4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Now, let's travel a bit to a different part of the world. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku ranks fourth on the list, with an average cost of £3,064 ($3,661) for the weekend. The lowest ticket price available is £132 ($157), while the most expensive is around $5,828.
As for Baku, accommodation costs range from £74 ($84) for average budget accommodation to £495 ($591) for a four-star trackside hotel for three nights.
5. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
To round up the top five, we have the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with an average cost of £2,716.50 ($3,246) for the weekend, taking place in the middle of March in Jeddah.
General entry tickets cost £124 ($146), while the most expensive tickets are £4,567 ($5458). One of the newest tracks on the calendar, it's super nice because the race it's held at night, so the experience it's so much more unique.
A spokesperson for KingCasinoBonus.uk commented on the findings: "It is interesting to see how out of all 23 Grand Prixes that will take place this year, the top three most expensive ones are those set to be in the United States."
"This might be due to the high concentration of VIP guests that every year attend these events, such as actors, musicians, and athletes, as well as the popularity that the sport is increasingly obtaining in North America," declared the spokesperson.
Bonus
The first Grand Prix from Europe is the one in Monaco. I mean, it had to be. It's the most prestigious and luxurious event in the calendar, with every possible star from the planet being present at this race. And it had been like that for decades.
The average cost of tickets for the weekend is $2,819, and the average accommodation cost is $394. While it may not seem like a lot for the accommodation, you need to understand that those places in Monaco are reserved way before the race, so you may want to hurry up with a reservation for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.