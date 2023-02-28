Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Will Open an All-Electric Karting Facility This Year

Formula 1 has many partnerships, having teamed up with companies such as Amazon, Aramco, DHL, and more. These partners come from various industries, some relevant to F1’s activity, while others, like Crypto.com, are entirely unrelated. Today, Formula 1 announced its latest long-term strategic partnership with the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Even though these organizations might seem like they have no association, they share a common goal.
If you’re not from the UK or aren’t into soccer (or football, as we Europeans call it), you’re probably unfamiliar with the name – you might even find it a bit weird. All you need to know is that it’s a Premier League football club with a rich history.
Formula 1 has agreed to a 15-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur – the aim is to build the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility and London’s longest indoor track. You might think, “Wait a second, how the hell will they fit a track inside a stadium?” The solution is building it under the football team’s stadium, specifically below the South Stand.
The high-tech facility will be the only one of its kind in Europe, and it's scheduled to open later this year. It will boast separate tracks for adults and juniors, a must if you want to race properly. Both tracks will be accredited by the National Karting Association, which means that the venue could potentially host national karting championship races. Furthermore, the facility will include food and beverage outlets, as well as interactive motorsport activities.
Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur aren’t limiting themselves to just building a venue – together, they will be fishing for new talent to identify the next generation of F1 drivers. Both organizations will organize educational activities for schools so the youth can learn more about motorsport and see if it’s a viable career path. The opportunities aren’t just limited to driving – engineering and software development are some other sectors Formula 1 and the Club will showcase. A key focus of the partnership is to create opportunities for local young people. Moreover, great emphasis is placed on making the motorsport industry more diverse, particularly for women and underrepresented groups.
The new partnership keeps sustainability in mind by exploring initiatives that promote environmental responsibility. Both organizations’ sustainability targets align, as Formula 1 committed to carbon neutrality by 2030, and Tottenham Hotspur plans to halve its greenhouse emission by the end of the decade and become net zero by 2040.
By forming partnerships with renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur, Formula 1 will be exposed to new and more diverse audiences. According to the President and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, the karting experience is intended not only for aspiring drivers but also for families and friends who would like a taste of racing.
