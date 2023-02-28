Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Will Open an All-Electric Karting Facility This Year

Formula 1 has many partnerships, having teamed up with companies such as Amazon, Aramco, DHL, and more. These partners come from various industries, some relevant to F1’s activity, while others, like Crypto.com, are entirely unrelated. Today, Formula 1 announced its latest long-term strategic partnership with the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Even though these organizations might seem like they have no association, they share a common goal.

9 photos Photo: Formula 1