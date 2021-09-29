401 V8 Swapped Jeep Grand Wagoneer Might Be Classier Than a New One

5 The Iconic Wagoneer Nameplate Is Back, but Where Have the Jeep Badges Gone?

Stellantis hopes the all-new Jeep Grand Wagoneer will prove the company can make a luxury SUV just as well as BMW or Land Rover. As an investment, though, it’s probably a very bad one. We can’t say the same about the 1980s vehicle that inspired it. 11 photos



It must be said, the Jeep isn’t entirely numbers-matching, which likely caused a negative change in value. Even so, the ways in which this example has been modified are tasteful and practical.



Gone is the original 360 cu-in (5.9-liter) V8, a refined engine, but a bit of a dog in such a big heavy 4x4. A 401 cubic inch (6.5-liter) V8 is in its place for extra high-end performance and highway passing ability.



It’s customary for the people who bought these Jeeps to hoon them off-road and drive the absolute heck out of it. Jeeps in that state usually have their interiors destroyed by years of use, but that’s not the case at all in this instance.



The tan leather and cloth seats still look firm, supple, and ready to transport you across rough terrain in a laid-back style that modern Jeeps can’t even comprehend. This one-of-a-kind modified Jeep can be yours via a



