33-Years-Owned 1972 Norton Commando 750 Restomod Looks Astoundingly Funky

Here’s what happens when a vintage stunner invites a healthy dose of aftermarket hardware on a date.
Personalized restomods that bring about a unique twist to our beloved classics may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but those who can appreciate their enchanting flair will certainly fall in love with this revamped ‘72 MY Commando 750. Having been purchased by the current owner in 1988, Norton’s icon saw an extensive overhaul about fifteen years ago.
As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, the bike’s air-cooled 745cc parallel-twin received new pushrods and bearings, while its valves, springs and guides have all been replaced with modern substitutes. Moreover, the crankshaft was refurbished to keep things running smoothly, and the whole shebang is linked to the rear wheel via a D.I.D X-ring drive chain.
Up in the cockpit, we find a fresh instrument panel that hosts a minute voltmeter and built-in warning lights, which are flanked by reconditioned Smiths gauges. In order to generate a good bit of additional stopping power, the Commando’s front brake was upgraded using a premium selection of Brembo goodies.
The OEM shocks have been deleted in favor of higher-spec Hagon items, and Bridgestone’s acclaimed Battlax BT45 rubber is what keeps this English relic glued to the asphalt. Moving on to the aesthetics, you’ll be greeted by a curvy solo saddle from Corbin’s inventory, along with a custom front fender and one gorgeous layer of blue paintwork. Lastly, the antique treasure carries aftermarket turn signals at both ends.
If you’re starting to feel like you might need this delightful restomod in your life, then we’re about to make your day! The 1972 Norton Commando 750 we’ve just examined is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids at no reserve until Monday, February 14. However, you’ll need a fair bit of dough to take the lead, as the top bidder is prepared to spend a generous $15,000 on this machine.
