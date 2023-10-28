$25 Hot Wheels 1972 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R Is Coming Up

Recently, I've often seen hardcore Hot Wheels collectors complaining about Mattel's marketing strategies. They will hate new variations of various castings, pointing out that the diecast manufacturer should "stop beating a dead horse," but then they will still go out and buy said product. Yes, recolors can be annoying, but it provides a steady flow of new collectibles.
Mattel knows the GT-R has a cult following worldwide and has acted accordingly. I've lost track of how many castings and variations of the Japanese icon exist, but maybe I'll do a deep dive on the topic soon. The most recent announcement brings a new interpretation of the 1972 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R. It's an RLC Exclusive sELECTIONs model, the second one for 2024.
With sELECTIONs, people can vote on their favorite casting, livery, and wheels, just like we've seen in the past with the '69 Chevy Camaro SS. The diecast manufacturer has had a Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-X in its portfolio since 2011, which made it up to the Super Treasure Hunt series in 2022. But the Hakosuka GT-R arrived in 2021, thanks to Brendon Vetuskey's design.
Mattel recently released a 1971 Fast & Furious version of the GT-R for non-RLC members, so we'll see more basic variations soon. But the collectible you're looking at now is much more special than that, or at least it used to be. The RLC-exclusive casting debuted with a spectacular Spectraflame Shadowchrome finish and Real Riders 8-spoke rims. Only 30,000 units have ever left the factory so the market can be pretty challenging, with prices ranging from $50 to $760.
You can get the 2022 Membership GT-R a lot easier, but it's going to be more common though. If you're good at negotiating, you can buy this Spectraflame Race Team Blue model for $30. But you will see a few listed for as much as $150. The following two iterations were Convention models, with 6,200 units and 7,000 units, respectively. You're looking at an additional $300 to $400 in spending if you want to add this to your collection.
The new sELECTIONs model will go live on October 31, 2023, at 9 AM PT. It features a Spectraflame Dark Purple finish and an 8-spoke wheel design that reminds of previous models. Some people aren't happy with the choice of livery for this car, but then again, the older iterations weren't spoiled by unnecessary graphics. The opening hood shows the classic 2.0-liter S20 straight-six engine.
This collectible will cost $25 and will be made to order. That translates to two things. First, you might have to wait up to one year before you can get your hands on it. And secondly, there's no telling how many units Mattel will make. The diecast manufacturer pointed out, "We'll make as many of them as you want," which means this won't be as rare as some people hoped. But look at the bright side: everyone can get one, so you won't have to worry about scalpers buying it out in the first 60 seconds since it goes online.
With sELECTIONs, people can vote on their favorite casting, livery, and wheels, just like we've seen in the past with the '69 Chevy Camaro SS. The diecast manufacturer has had a Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-X in its portfolio since 2011, which made it up to the Super Treasure Hunt series in 2022. But the Hakosuka GT-R arrived in 2021, thanks to Brendon Vetuskey's design.
Mattel recently released a 1971 Fast & Furious version of the GT-R for non-RLC members, so we'll see more basic variations soon. But the collectible you're looking at now is much more special than that, or at least it used to be. The RLC-exclusive casting debuted with a spectacular Spectraflame Shadowchrome finish and Real Riders 8-spoke rims. Only 30,000 units have ever left the factory so the market can be pretty challenging, with prices ranging from $50 to $760.
You can get the 2022 Membership GT-R a lot easier, but it's going to be more common though. If you're good at negotiating, you can buy this Spectraflame Race Team Blue model for $30. But you will see a few listed for as much as $150. The following two iterations were Convention models, with 6,200 units and 7,000 units, respectively. You're looking at an additional $300 to $400 in spending if you want to add this to your collection.
The new sELECTIONs model will go live on October 31, 2023, at 9 AM PT. It features a Spectraflame Dark Purple finish and an 8-spoke wheel design that reminds of previous models. Some people aren't happy with the choice of livery for this car, but then again, the older iterations weren't spoiled by unnecessary graphics. The opening hood shows the classic 2.0-liter S20 straight-six engine.
This collectible will cost $25 and will be made to order. That translates to two things. First, you might have to wait up to one year before you can get your hands on it. And secondly, there's no telling how many units Mattel will make. The diecast manufacturer pointed out, "We'll make as many of them as you want," which means this won't be as rare as some people hoped. But look at the bright side: everyone can get one, so you won't have to worry about scalpers buying it out in the first 60 seconds since it goes online.