Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Version of a '69 Ford Can Cost \$180

I just saw a secondary sneak peek of Hot Wheels models coming our way in 2024. You'd better set some cash aside for all the cool cars Mattel has planned for us, as I feel that we will be bombarded with difficult choices otherwise. Focus on the castings or series you like most while balancing your existing collection with older designs.
You can't always count on exclusively buying new Hot Wheels to increase the size of your collection. If you want the complete line-up for a particular casting, you might have to dig through decades of releases. And recently, I've started looking into the 2020 Super Treasure Hunt series.
It was a relatively odd start with three fantasy cars and a '53 Cadillac that reminds us of an El Camino. The Classic Packard and the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe were decent enough, but I was eager to look at the remaining six collectibles for 2010. And this will be a more authentic experience, with vehicles we can all relate to one way or another.
You can still find these for $40 or less, which is more affordable than we've seen with some Lamborghini models. But some collectors will tell you that the big breakthrough came with the casting's ascension to Super Treasure Hunt status that same year. It could be the best STH from the 2010 line-up, with its Spectraflame Blue paint job and 5-Spoke Mag-Style Real Riders wheels. This STH is sometimes more expensive than its Speed Machines counterpart, costing as much as $50. But there are always cheaper options on the market, and you can even find a loose GTX-1 for $25 if you try hard enough.
It's based on the Old Number 5 casting, drawing inspiration from the 1920s Ahrens Fox Fire Engines. As you'd expect, six out of the eight iterations featured a red finish, while orange and yellow were the other two's go-to colors. I love that the TH and STH have white tires on, making for a more accurate replica of those times. The Old Numer 5.5 STH uses the same wheel design as the Ford GTX-1, but they have a Chrome Red finish to match the paint job. You will see a wide range of prices for this firetruck: anything between $30 and $70 will get you one for your collection.
Naturally, the Spectraflame color design on the STH was superior to the regular model, and so were the wheels. The Talladega featured Deep Dish Real Riders and a simple, race-themed livery to make it pop. You'll rarely see one selling for less than $80, but some listings go as high as $180. And if you're going to walk down that path, you should buy some other excellent variations, such as the two 2011 Vintage Racing models and the 2022 Classic Stock Cars Car Culture 2-Pack release.
The car shows a mix of Spectraflame Orange and White and might have been better off without the latter. Prices usually range between $60 to $120, but I have occasionally seen even more expensive options on the market. Another Premium release showed up in 2012 for the Boulevard series, but it's not necessarily pleasant to look at due to a similar color combo. I know Hot Wheels used to be all about wild graphics and castings, but adult collectors would much rather have a clean design.
It had a formidable debut as part of the Real Riders series. So you'd better prepare yourself for some expensive variations along the way. By the time the 2010 TH and STH iterations arrived, Mattel had already produced 61 versions of this casting, which is quite impressive! Nine more followed after the two, which adds up to 72 variations in 32 years. The 2010 STH featured a combination of Flat Black and Spectraflame Yellow, with the latter decorating the inside of the car, too. The choice of Real Riders Turbine Wheels with Off-Road Tires was impressive, and you won't see these as often today. Despite all this, it was still just a cute little car and not as successful as the Talladega. So, you can pick one up for less than $45 today.
Despite the plastic base, these all had 5-Spoke Mag-Style Real Riders on. Someone is selling the five vehicles for $90 on eBay, but we're just getting warmed up here. The 2010 STH model used the same wheel design but had a Spectraflame Green finish to show off, with just the minimum amount of flames to decorate the body. Granted, this isn't the best Mustang casting in the Hot Wheels line-up, but buying one for $45 to $75 doesn't sound like such a bad thing, right?
Ford GTX-1
As you can tell from the photos, the GTX-1 is a roadster version of the iconic Ford GT. Reportedly, there are 100 of these worldwide, if no one crashed theirs in all these years. In 2019, you could buy one for just over $300K, but in some cases, these cars can be twice as expensive today. The Hot Wheels GTX-1 had a relatively short life, with variations coming out between 2007 and 2014. It debuted in the 2007 New Models series, featuring a Metalflake Golden Rod finish and OH5 wheels. 2010 was a good year for this casting, as it moved up to the Speed Machines line of vehicles with two new iterations.
Old Number 5.5
Looking at the Old Number 5.5 casting, Mattel has probably pulled the plug on this one, too. I did the math, and seven out of 12 STH items from 2010 have suffered this fate. Meanwhile, we last saw new variations of a few more several years ago. It may be part of the diecast manufacturer's normal operation cycle, or maybe these weren't successful enough to allow for a continuation. Larry Wood designed the Old Number 5.5, and it was in stores between 2006 and 2011, spawning eight variations.
'69 Ford Torino Talladega
It's time to move on to more epic cars, and the '69 Ford Torino Talladega is on top of my list here. Alec Tam designed this casting for its 2008 New Models debut in Dark Blue. It was just a mainline item, but highly desirable at that. A second variation showed up that year, and then nothing for 2009. But Mattel made up for that hiatus with the 2010 TH and STH versions, each sporting a Dark Olive Green paint job.
Chevy Camaro Concept
Number 10/12 for the 2010 Super Treasure Hunt series briefly brings us back to modern times. The fifth-generation Camaro was still a few years away when Mattel introduced this casting in 2007. Phil Riehlman designed it, and we saw 30 variations until its demise in 2018. It was off to a great start with a Real Riders 2-Pack release during its first year. The 2010 STH variation ditched the metal base and 5-Spoke Mag-Style wheels for a set of Real Riders Exotic rims and a plastic base.
Baja Beetle
The Baja Beetle might feel out of place sitting between Muscle Cars, but the diecast manufacturer has always tried to pay attention to its customers. You can't focus exclusively on Japanese drift cars or Italian exotics. So, finding the right balance is critical to success. Also, let's keep in mind that VW built over 20 million Beetles during over 60 years. It's one of the most popular vehicles in automotive history, so a tiny version of it is bound to rub off on that success, right? Larry Wood designed this casting, which was active for quite a long time, between 1984 and 2016.
'69 Ford Mustang
The last Super Treasure Hunt item for 2010 was the '69 Ford Mustang designed by Jun Imai. It first appeared in 2007 with the New Models series, but forget about that for a second. Mattel soon created two Ultra Hots variations that featured Real Riders wheels and an opening hood! That is the design you're looking for if you want something more special in your collection. If you want another hint that the diecast manufacturer paid extra attention to this casting, it launched five more versions in the Larry's Garage series in 2009.
