2,300-Mile Harley-Davidson CVO Road King Lets You Conquer the Highway With Confidence

Generally speaking, I wouldn’t describe myself as a Harley guy, but I’ll have to admit this stunning FLHRSE almost had me drooling. 44 photos



At around 3,750 rpm, the 45-degree V-twin powerplant will go about delivering as much as 118 pound-feet (160 Nm) of ruthless torque to a five-speed gearbox, which turns the rear seven-spoke hoop via a belt final drive. In terms of suspension, Harley’s tourer is supported by a beefy pair of telescopic forks and dual air-adjustable shock absorbers.



At the front, plentiful stopping power hails from dual floating discs, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a single brake rotor. Furthermore, the 2014 MY ABS as a standard feature on both ends. Milwaukee’s behemoth rolls on a set of Agitator boots, measuring 19 inches up front and 18 inches down south.



Lastly, the wicked FLHRSE will tip the scales at a whopping 822 pounds (373 kg) when its gas chamber is full. Besides its brutal power output figures and top-notch chassis specifications, this bad boy is also, quite simply, a great-looking bike! Now that we’ve brought you up to speed with this titan’s fundamental characteristics, it’s time to get to the point.



The 2014 Harley-Davidson CVO Road King presented in this article's photo gallery is going under the hammer with just 2,300 miles (3,700 km) on the clock! You'll be able to find this ravishing phenom on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website until Wednesday evening (October 20), when the online auction will come to an end. However, the top bidder seems pretty determined to bring the FLHRSE into their garage, as they're prepared to spend an eye-watering $17,500 on this purchase – for now.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.