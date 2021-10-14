This Harley-Davidson Has Confusing Name, Custom Fat Boy Is One Expensive Beast

It’s unofficially called Noble & Bold, and it’s a former Harley-Davidson Fat Boy taken to new visual heights. It’s name has nothing to do with Bold & Noble, creators of “beautifully-made screen prints people would love” – is it used simply because the bike's makers believe the custom two-wheeler to be both noble, and bold, in the simplest meanings of the words.
The thing's makers would be the Germans from Thunderbike, a crew we're used to here on autoevolution. The bike we have here is one of their most recent products, having been presented in the summer of this year.
It started out as a standard Fat Boy and, at the request of one of the shop’s customers, it underwent an extreme makeover. It now boasts Thunderbike-made wheels, grips and footrest system, a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system slapped over the otherwise stock engine, and a lowered rear end.
The list of added parts is about 30 items long, and also includes things like a single-side swingarm, a suspension kit, custom fenders over the wheels (sized 23 and 21 inches), and the many little things that matter, like covers where covers are due, lights and frames. Oh, and we get a good amount of chrome, abundantly used on the exhaust, handlebars, rims, and so on.
Thunderbike is not usually in the market of making cheap stuff, but the Noble & Bold certainly tops everything else we’ve seen from this shop so far. Adding the prices of all those extra bits, not including the exhaust system, paint (performed by someone called Ingo Kruse), man-hours, and of course the base bike, we get to value of the conversion of over 21,000 euros, which is roughly $24,400.
Of that, about half was spent on just two elements: the swingwarm, which is listed on Thunderbike’s website for $5,800, and the impressive rear wheel, which wears an even more impressive price tag of $7,200.
