226-Foot Cantharus Superyacht Is About High-Tier Entertainment: Unexpected Treats Await
The world of yachting is a grand old place. So large, in fact, that we seem to run across new designs almost daily, each promising to be some billionaire’s answer to all his or her earthly troubles. Others, like 226-foot Cantharus, are designed solely for luxury entertainment.

10 Oct 2022, 06:00 UTC ·
While exploring the conceptual world of yachting, I ran across a design from the mind of an American who seems to live and breathe this sort of lifestyle, Darin Osborne. Considering this gentleman is from Florida, he has a front-row seat to superyacht and boat design and living. It was only a matter of time until we would see what his own mind could conceive.

One creation we’re being shown is the 226-foot (69-meter) Cantharus concept, a floating billionaire castle with entertainment activities to keep the rich entertained for hours. So to explore this machine and the sort of lifestyle you can lead if it ever becomes a real toy, we’re going to take an imaginary trip through its halls and decks.

Now, from bow to aft, this entire vessel is tuned to cater to the wealthy, and since entertainment is the name of the game, let me just start our journey at the rear of the ship with nothing more than a massive 201-inch (510-centimeter) TV hanging out on the main deck. It seems like the perfect place to watch the game of the team you endorse. Since this deck is also designed for lavish evening parties, the TV can be lowered and stowed.

Towards the interior of the main deck, guests will climb a couple of stairs so that they can reach the entrance to the interior. If you’re the sort of rich human that like to indulge in a laugh at their friends, lock these doors. And as they beg you to let them in, you can press a button, watch the deck they’re standing on slide out from underneath their feet, and away they go into a jacuzzi; you’re in the background laughing, handing them champagne glasses and checks for new phones.

As for the interior space, it’s here you’ll dine with guests, hang out in a panoramic wheelhouse and enjoy the view, or head below to relax and discuss how world domination. What I found rather neat about the design is how Darin suspends the deck above or wheelhouse on the part of the superstructure, allowing for the use of glass for an unedited glimpse of your world.

This heavy use of glass is also seen on the lounging deck below the wheelhouse. While we don’t have a clear glimpse of this interior space, the renderings in the gallery reveal shadows of what may lie in wait for the more financially endowed among us; I spotted a piano, what appears to be a large sitting area, and another dining table. Again, I deduced this from shadows.

Finally, la pièce de résistance is found underneath the ship. While most superyacht designs hide nothing from the world, owners and/or guests upon the Cantharus can enjoy a sight few have the pleasure of beholding, the underwater world. With a sort of belly, also a designated office space or Master bedroom, guests can indulge in a 270-degree glimpse of the watery environment.

Other than that, we’re told and shown that the bridge includes a rotating pilot house, and we have no idea what the beach club may be like. Obviously, there is one because what sort of superyacht doesn’t include this space and is filled with all the toys possible. Considering that this bugger is designed for entertainment, some fun in the sun should be available.

Nonetheless, a concept doesn’t need to display everything found inside; that’s ultimately in the hands of future owners if ever commissioned. Frankly, the Cantharus has attractive features, spaces, and an eye-catching design. But is it buildable? Time will reveal all.

