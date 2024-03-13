2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Says Cheese, AMG.EA Model Rumored With 1,000 HP

Internally referred to as C295, the first-ever AMG electric vehicle has been spied testing in winter conditions. The yet-unnamed liftback will effectively replace Merc's curiously named GT 4-Door Coupe, which launched for model year 2019.
Sold under the Mercedes-AMG brand exclusively, the GT 4-Door Coupe has a dirty secret. More specifically, the 43 through 53 series all feature a non-AMG sixer instead of the hand-built V8 of the 63, 63 S, and range-topping 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.
As opposed to the GT 4-Door Coupe, its replacement will ride on a dedicated platform. The Stuttgart-based automaker calls it AMG.EA, with said platform slotting above MB.EA for mid- and full-size applications. Previewed by the Vision AMG Concept in May 2022, the zero-emission model is a low-slung liftback sedan with flush exterior door handles, a frunk, and a low roofline.
In stark contrast to the internal combustion X290, the C295 harks back to the Vision AMG by means of six circular taillights. The heavy camouflage makes it nigh-on impossible to determine what's hiding up front, where Mercedes could employ Vision AMG-inspired backlit grille and star motif headlights.
The rear center headrest confirms a five-seat layout rather than four. Considering that even Porsche went for a 4+1 layout in the highly acclaimed Taycan due to increasing demand for practicality in performance-oriented vehicles, AMG shouldn't be criticized for giving in to what customers want.
With the GT 63 S E Performance rated at 831 horsepower and 1,082 pound-feet (1,467 Nm) from its twin-turbo V8 and rear-mounted electric motor, the Affalterbach-based performance division is required to – at the very least – meet expectations.
The long wheelbase further indicates a large high-voltage battery. However, it's not known how big of a compromise AMG will make between performance and range. If Porsche can squeeze out 555 kilometers (345 miles) in the WLTP from the Taycan Turbo GT, AMG is likely to exceed that estimate due to the C295's longer and broader floorpan.
Similar to the most powerful and quickest series-production model in Porsche's history (up to 1,093 horses and 2.2 seconds from naught to 100 kph/62 mph), the C295 could very well be offered with a high-performance upgrade package comprising better aero, fewer seats, and more carbon fiber. Believed to debut by the end of 2025, the heir apparent to the X290 should hit dealer lots for model year 2026.
Riding on a longer wheelbase than its fossil-fuel predecessor, the all-electric model is rumored with 1,000 horses on tap. The hearsay could be way off the mark, though, because Mercedes hasn't shared any concrete numbers about the AMG-specific platform underpinning this fellow. Regardless of how many drive units are in the offing, we can easily imagine over 1,000 ponies at full chatter.
