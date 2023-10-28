2025 Toyota GR Corolla Gains Virtual 'Ultimate' Goodies, Also Sports a Sedan Vibe

The Japanese automaker is pretty busy right now as it just unleashed most 2024 model year updates across the North American market – complete with the returning GR Corolla Circuit Edition alongside the GR86 Trueno and GR Supra 45th Anniversary special series.
Now, the company is diligently preparing for a veritable show of conceptual force during the inaugural edition of the Japan Mobility Show – formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show. Over there, it will have lots of quirky novelties and also some major superstars under the spotlight – like the FT-3e fully electric crossover SUV and FT-Se sports EV car concepts, or the Land Cruiser Se and EPU compact unibody pickup truck EV.
However, don't think that Toyota neglected its North American fans for this event – the US is way too important not to prepare anything cool for this fall. As such, the Japanese carmaker has already started the marketing teaser campaign for a new passenger car – and by the looks of it, we are dealing with the XV80 ninth-generation Toyota Camry mid-size sedan. Alas, this best-seller is not on everyone's minds.
For example, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – more precisely, the good folks from the AutomagzPro and Q Cars channels on YouTube have some AI-assisted CGI thoughts about the refreshed 2025 Toyota GR Corolla that's supposed to arrive sometime next year with subtle modifications. As you are about to see, talking about discretion across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI is quite an understatement.
But first, let us start easy with the vision from Q Cars, as their resident pixel master used way less AI assistance than others to depict the potential refresh of the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla. They didn't use too much virtual mascara for the hot hatchback that's currently in production in Japan at the Motomachi plant in Aichi prefecture – and instead imagined that after the Morizo and Circuit, it's also time for an Ultimate Edition for the next model year.
Secondly, if you want something a bit more extreme, the CGI expert from AutomagzPro used a lot more AI assistance to create a wild GR Corolla that also switched the body style from a five-door hatchback to a classic four-door sedan. It's also freshly slammed and fitted with a widebody aerodynamic kit that would surely never see the light of day in OEM form. As such, they also went above and beyond the CGI call of duty and even prepared an exposed carbon fiber version of the kit. Cool, right?
Of course, as always, do take all these renderings with a healthy dose of salt, as nothing is official just yet. However, wouldn't it be interesting if Toyota expanded the GR Corolla roster with a second body style and maybe even made way for electrification of the spectacular G16E-GTS turbo inline-three mill to soar above the current rating of 300 hp well into GR Supra territory? I know, I know, it's already too much wishful thinking.
