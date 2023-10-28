Google Releases the First Android Auto 10.8 Build, Use This Method to Download It Now

The work on refining Android Auto never stops, and the beta program accelerated the efforts, letting Google ship updates faster.
A new build is available today, albeit only aimed at power users who know what a beta release is about. Android Auto 10.8 went live for users enrolled in the beta program, but anyone can download and install it using a stand-alone APK installer.
Android Auto 10.8 beta doesn't come with a changelog, but long-time users shouldn't find this surprising. Google no longer includes release notes unless they include a breaking feature, in which case the company publishes a blog post without updating the changelog in the Google Play Store listing.
The most recent Android Auto updates came with only minor changes under the hood, and version 10.8 is likely to align with this trend.
To download the beta build today, without even being part of the testing program, you must get the APK file and save it on your device. Download the Android Auto 10.8 beta APK and browse to its location on the smartphone. Tap the file to initiate the update and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Depending on your Android configuration, you might be prompted to authorize the installation of apps from non-Google Play Store sources.
Meanwhile, Google is already working on several notable improvements for Android Auto users.
Android Auto will soon get a disconnect button in the notification center. The testing started earlier this year when the first users got the option but seems to have gained pace this month when Google enabled it for more Android Auto adopters. The new button allows users to stop wireless connections more conveniently, as the current options include turning off the Bluetooth support or enabling airplane mode.
Additionally, Android Auto could soon get a new wallpaper option that allows drivers to use the same background in the car as on their mobile devices. The feature is currently hiding under a flag in the latest Android Auto builds, but it's unclear when the search giant wants to bring it to users. The feature is likely in the early development stages, so it could take a while until it lands, and installing the latest builds (beta and stable) does not enable it.
If you want to install Android Auto 10.8 beta, you must remember that this version is a pre-release update whose purpose is to allow users to help Google improve its stability before the production rollout starts. Google did not disclose its release schedule, but the stable version typically receives the go-ahead for production devices in one or two weeks after the beta sibling. Android Auto 10.8 should, therefore, become available for everybody in early November.
Android Auto 10.8 beta doesn't come with a changelog, but long-time users shouldn't find this surprising. Google no longer includes release notes unless they include a breaking feature, in which case the company publishes a blog post without updating the changelog in the Google Play Store listing.
The most recent Android Auto updates came with only minor changes under the hood, and version 10.8 is likely to align with this trend.
To download the beta build today, without even being part of the testing program, you must get the APK file and save it on your device. Download the Android Auto 10.8 beta APK and browse to its location on the smartphone. Tap the file to initiate the update and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Depending on your Android configuration, you might be prompted to authorize the installation of apps from non-Google Play Store sources.
Meanwhile, Google is already working on several notable improvements for Android Auto users.
Android Auto will soon get a disconnect button in the notification center. The testing started earlier this year when the first users got the option but seems to have gained pace this month when Google enabled it for more Android Auto adopters. The new button allows users to stop wireless connections more conveniently, as the current options include turning off the Bluetooth support or enabling airplane mode.
Additionally, Android Auto could soon get a new wallpaper option that allows drivers to use the same background in the car as on their mobile devices. The feature is currently hiding under a flag in the latest Android Auto builds, but it's unclear when the search giant wants to bring it to users. The feature is likely in the early development stages, so it could take a while until it lands, and installing the latest builds (beta and stable) does not enable it.
If you want to install Android Auto 10.8 beta, you must remember that this version is a pre-release update whose purpose is to allow users to help Google improve its stability before the production rollout starts. Google did not disclose its release schedule, but the stable version typically receives the go-ahead for production devices in one or two weeks after the beta sibling. Android Auto 10.8 should, therefore, become available for everybody in early November.