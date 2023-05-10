2024 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition Introduced in the US With More Daring Styling

Toyota has brought back the Nightshade Edition on the Corolla family in the United States for the 2024 model year. The vehicles featuring this spec get a slightly bolder appearance compared to the regular ones.
Based on the SE trim level, the Nightshade Edition is available for the 2024 Corolla Sedan, Hybrid, and Hatchback. It sets them apart with the blacked-out badging and black accents, like the ones on the mesh grille, side rocker panels, and side mirror casings. The black look continues on the shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, and diffuser, and all cars ride on 18-inch alloys with a bronze look for a bit of contrast.
Those favoring the five-door variant instead of the sedan will get two-tone color combos, including the Classic Silver Metallic with black roof, Windchill Pearl with a black top, and Midnight Black Metallic. Audiophiles will be able to check the JBL Premium Audio package on the options list, and the SE Premium Package will also be available. The latter brings stuff like the sliding moonroof with sunshade, wireless smartphone charging pad, blind spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert.
All 2024 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition versions are equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster. They also get sports seats with sport fabric inserts and the Toyota Safety Sense bundle of active and passive safety gear offered at no extra cost. This comprises the automatic high beams, road-sign assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, proactive driving assist, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.
Powering the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Nightshade Edition is the 138-hp and 105 lb-ft (142 Nm) 1.8-liter four-cylinder unit working in concert with two electric motors, and it returns an estimated 47 mpg (5 l/100 km) on average. The Corolla Sedan and Hatchback pack the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that kicks out 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm. The former returns a Toyota-estimated 34 mpg (6.9 l/100 km) combined, and the latter 35 mpg (6.7 l/100 km). The gasoline-powered models use a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Pricing details will be announced later this year, as the 2024 Corolla Nightshade Edition models will start arriving at dealers nationwide this fall. In the meantime, we will remind you that the 2023 Corolla can be ordered from $21,700, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. For the 2023 Corolla Hybrid, you are looking at a minimum of $23,050, while the 2023 Corolla Hatchback starts at $23,155. All versions of the Corolla are offered with a 36-month/36,000-mile (57,936-km) basic warranty, which goes up to 60 months/60,000 miles (96,560 km) for the powertrain, corrosion (unlimited miles), and restraint systems.
