2023 Toyota Venza Joins Nightshade Edition Family

Coming fall 2022, the Venza Nightshade Edition is based on the well-equipped XLE trim level. Available in three exterior colors with black tidbits for a more dramatic look, the SUV features a black shark-fin aerial and rolls on black aluminum wheels with a multi-spoke design.
Be it the pictured Ruby Flare Red, the Wind Chill Pearl that replaces Blizzard Pearl for the 2023 model year, or Celestial Black, the Venza Nightshade Edition comes standard with the Toyota Hybrid System II and electronic on-demand AWD. Acrylic front grille trim, black-painted mirror caps, door handles, rocker panels, and smoked chrome moldings are present as well. The roof rails, on the other hand, are optionally available in black.
The Japanese automaker also makes a case for black trim for the interior, although no photos of the interior were provided. Another option worth mentioning is the Star Gaze fixed panoramic glass roof, also offered on the Limited grade. This roof boasts electrochromic glass, which allows the driver to switch from transparent to frosted mode using the on/off button.
Based on the TNGA-K platform that underpins the RAV4 and Highlander as well, the Venza is a strict five-seat utility vehicle that employs a rear-mounted electric motor. Up to 80 percent of the driving force goes to the rear wheels of the Venza to suppress front wheel slip during standing starts. The hybrid system has been designed to reduce understeer when needed.
Torque distribution varies with conditions, from 100:0 in constant-speed driving to 20:80 in slippery conditions. Total system horsepower? 219 ponies are more than enough for this application, and torque isn’t too shabby either at 163 pound-feet (221 Nm). On its own, the 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-pot mill provides 176 horsepower at 5,700 revolutions per minute.
New to the Venza, the Limited adds an eight-way power passenger seat while Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 is standard across the board. TSS 2.5 includes Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, and Rear Seat Reminder.
