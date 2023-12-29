2024 Porsche Panamera Shows Its Dance Moves Courtesy of New Active Air Suspension

The all-new Porsche Panamera has already started the New Year party. It dances around on social media and shows it’s got the moves. It's all thanks to its new active air suspension.
Porsche uploaded a video on Instagram to show what the new air suspension of the third-generation Panamera can do. The car goes up and down, lifting either the entire body or one corner at a time while it is stationary. The way it moves makes it look like it is dancing on its 21-inch Turbo Design wheels, which are optional equipment for the new Panamera.
It is unclear if the video is a computer-generated image or the real deal, which would mean this 'dance' feature is supposed to go into production.
The video indicates that the new active air suspension can be controlled individually on each of the four wheels, reducing body roll and enhancing comfort on board.
Unveiled in November, the 2024 Porsche Panamera drives out of the factory in Zuffenhausen with a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension as stock, while the Porsche Active Ride air suspension is optional with the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid.
The system integrates a newly designed one-chamber air suspension with active shock absorbers and an electrically operated hydraulic pump. The suspension can lift the Panamera 2.16 inches (5.5 centimeters) from the ground.
It would not be that far-fetched for Porsche to put the feature into production. The Mercedes-Benz GLE has a similar function. Its E-Active Body Control active air suspension enables the car to bounce when trapped in sand or mud and eventually drive itself out. But the Porsche Panamera is not exactly an off-roader, so equipping the car with the function would probably be just for showoff.
The Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid is powered by the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine, which works in collaboration with an electric motor, for a total system output of 671 horsepower (680 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The car does the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) run in 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 106 mph (315 kph).
The Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid that shows up in the video uploaded on Instagram wears the Madeira Gold Metallic paintwork, the launch shade of the third-generation Panamera. A car in the same color has recently been built for a gentleman in Dubai. At his request, it was equipped with 21-inch centerlock wheels, performance tires from Michelin, and carbon ceramic brakes.
The 2024 Panamera is estimated to start at $101,550, but Porsche has not released any information regarding the pricing of the Turbo E-Hybrid variant. The Germans are most likely going to make it public closer the market launch date of the model.
It is unclear if the video is a computer-generated image or the real deal, which would mean this 'dance' feature is supposed to go into production.
The video indicates that the new active air suspension can be controlled individually on each of the four wheels, reducing body roll and enhancing comfort on board.
Unveiled in November, the 2024 Porsche Panamera drives out of the factory in Zuffenhausen with a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension as stock, while the Porsche Active Ride air suspension is optional with the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid.
The system integrates a newly designed one-chamber air suspension with active shock absorbers and an electrically operated hydraulic pump. The suspension can lift the Panamera 2.16 inches (5.5 centimeters) from the ground.
It would not be that far-fetched for Porsche to put the feature into production. The Mercedes-Benz GLE has a similar function. Its E-Active Body Control active air suspension enables the car to bounce when trapped in sand or mud and eventually drive itself out. But the Porsche Panamera is not exactly an off-roader, so equipping the car with the function would probably be just for showoff.
The Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid is powered by the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine, which works in collaboration with an electric motor, for a total system output of 671 horsepower (680 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The car does the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) run in 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 106 mph (315 kph).
The Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid that shows up in the video uploaded on Instagram wears the Madeira Gold Metallic paintwork, the launch shade of the third-generation Panamera. A car in the same color has recently been built for a gentleman in Dubai. At his request, it was equipped with 21-inch centerlock wheels, performance tires from Michelin, and carbon ceramic brakes.
The 2024 Panamera is estimated to start at $101,550, but Porsche has not released any information regarding the pricing of the Turbo E-Hybrid variant. The Germans are most likely going to make it public closer the market launch date of the model.