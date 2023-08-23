2024 Jeep Wrangler Gets $22K Third-Party Aftermarket Upgrades, Available in Limited Stock

Want to show off at the local Jeep Wrangler off-road club members’ reunion with an upgraded 2024 Rubicon or Willys? Consider it done – as long as you place an order with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), who announced the expanded availability of upfit packages for the legendary all-terrain model.
Customers went all head over (w)heels for the AVE offer for the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition, and the upfittings sold out in 120 minutes. For the new Wrangler, three distinct packages are available: Upcountry, Upcountry+, and Level II. All include 35- or 37-inch tires to the Wrangler Rubicon, but that’s not all. For the first time, AEV Upcountry and Upcountry+ upfits can be ordered with the Wrangler Willys model (but only with the 35-inch tire size).
Naturally, an increase in performance means a proportionally larger price tag – or, in AVE’s case, $7,476 for their base Upcountry mods. For the money, the customer gets a two-inch (five centimeters) suspension kit, a jack base, AEV’s ProCal module, and satin black Pintler wheels with 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. JPP/Mopar flare extensions and a spare tire relocation kit complete the package, and an AEV plaque indicates the upbringing of the Wrangler.
For $11,599 (around four extra grand over the entry level), the Upcountry+ throws some additional goodies over the base offer. An EX front bumper, a front skid plate, a non-winch cover plate, a swing-gate badge, and AEV’s relocation kit for the front-integrated off-road camera.
And there’s more: a rear bumper, a tire carrier, 2.5-inch DualSport suspension with Bilstein 5100 shocks, a steering damper, satin black Savegre II wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The ProCal module, jack base, and AEV plaque are also included, but the high-value Level II is indicated on a separate badge.
This costly pack brings 14.2 inches (361 mm) of ground clearance, water fording capabilities up to 37.1 inches (942 mm), and serious off-roading angles. How do 50-degree approach, 33-degree breakover, and 43-degree departure angles sound?
A word about the ProCal module that is included in all three packages: it gives owners a quick and easy fix for the altered parameters of the Wrangler. The ability to correct the speedometer and gear ratio when larger tires are installed is the module’s key feature. With an unadjusted speedometer, AEV warns of ‘major degradation in the performance of the stability control (ESP), transmission shifting, and engine performance.’
Additionally, the ProCal will recalibrate the Tire Pressure Monitoring System so that it won’t light the dash warning in case aftermarket tires are installed. There are other benefits: increased idling speed when winching, activation of daytime running lights, and one-touch turn signals.
Regardless of which 2024 Jeep Wrangler the customer chooses to upgrade, AEV’s upfit packages will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buyers can already place orders through their local Jeep dealer. The all-terrain vehicles will go straight to AEV for the modifications, after which the cars will be shipped to the customer’s preferred dealer.
The select, Rubicon-exclusive, range-topping AEV upfitting for the 2024 Jeep takes the car on a whole new level, both performance- and price-wise. $20,049 can buy lots of AEV fun: the EX front bumper and front skid plate, AEV 7000 series lights, a Warn Zeon 10-S winch, and the trail camera relocation kit.
And, if the upfitted Rubicon is the hybrid 4xe, American Expedition Vehicles delivers a $2,050 4.56:1 gear upgrade, taking the package price to a total of $22,099. Use the Jeep Wrangler 4xe MSRP of $49,995 for a good comparison tool. The pure combustion-powered model starts at a more modest $31,895.
The adjustments are made via ProCal’s DIP switches (a Quick Reference Guide is included): the user dials in the code for the selected correction and then plugs the module in the vehicle’s OBDII. If desired, the Jeep can be restored to factory settings using the same module. The entire recalibration takes under ten minutes or so, claims the company.
