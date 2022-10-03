2024 Cupra Born Spied: The Volkswagen ID.3's Mediterranean Cousin Is Getting a Facelift

SEAT’s performance brand, Cupra, dropped the veils off the Born electric hatchback back in May 2021. Four months later, it entered production at the Zwickau factory in Germany, and now, the company has already started working on its mid-cycle refresh.
Spied testing in the Alps in a premiere, the 2024 Cupra Born had its entire face and part of the rear end under wraps to hide the changes. But this is a facelift and not a brand-new generation, so it will get the usual updates on the outside.
A quick look at the current Born reveals that its successor will get a new front bumper with what appears to be a cleaner-looking design. New headlamps will be part of the makeover, and we don’t know yet whether they will change the small grille and hood.
Out back, the bumper carries over, and so do the tailgate, taillamps, and basically everything else. Nonetheless, this was an early tester, so we think that these parts will be refreshed. A small vinyl sticker was applied to the tailgate to hide the logo, and the ‘CUPRA’ lettering below it was missing altogether, but it should be added back once the car premieres, perhaps sometime next year.
Quite a few sensors were added to the exterior and to the wheels too, which indirectly tells us that they might mess around with the driving dynamics. They could also be planning to expand the offering with a hot variant, with dual motors, in the vein of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX.
The Cupra Born can currently be had with rear-wheel drive only. There are several versions available, with 148 hp and 201 hp, juiced up by a 45 kWh and 58 kWh battery, respectively. The e-boost brings a 77 kWh battery pack and can be driven up to 540 km (335 miles), whereas the mid-range has an autonomy of 418 km (260 miles) and the entry-level of 340 km (211 miles).
