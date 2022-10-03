2024 Cupra Born Spied: The Volkswagen ID.3's Mediterranean Cousin Is Getting a Facelift

More on this:

1 CUPRA Born EV’s Safety Tech Was Designed to Protect Vulnerable Road Users

2 Too Bad It's Not an Exciting Car, or This Cupra Born Pic Would've Been a Great Wallpaper

3 Price Released for Cupra Born, Matches That of the Range-Topping Tesla Model 3

4 Cupra Born Enters Production in Germany, Next to Its Volkswagen ID.3 Cousin

5 2022 Cupra Born Revealed With Three Battery Options