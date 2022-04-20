CUPRA Born EV’s Safety Tech Was Designed to Protect Vulnerable Road Users

The Born is CUPRA’s first-ever fully electric passenger vehicle, and it comes packed with driver assistance systems designed to protect the most vulnerable of road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians. According to the Department for Transport, no fewer than 8,720 cyclists and pedestrians were seriously injured on UK roads in the 12 months leading up to June 2021, with a further 430 killed.
Thanks to a specially developed AVAS sound (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), the CUPRA Born can alert these vulnerable road users to its presence, and while all EVs are required to emit sound when traveling at less than 12 mph (20 kph), the Born’s system is clearly perceptible even at speeds in excess of 25 mph (40 kph).
The AVAS sound is also meant to “encapsulate the spirit of the CUPRA brand,” while reflecting the Born’s sporty character.
CUPRA’s EV comes with a wide range of additional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as Front Assist with emergency braking, which can detect not just pedestrians and cyclists, but also other vehicles (obviously).
If the system detects an imminent collision, it will first provide the driver with visual and audible warnings, and if he or she still fails to brake in time or with insufficient force, the system will apply the maximum braking force automatically.
Then there’s the issue of obstructions and night-time, which can be hindrances for driver assistance systems. However, the Born’s on-board tech can detect vulnerable road users even if, for example, they’re crossing the street from behind a parked car, be it day or night.
Other important systems available in the Spanish EV include the likes of Exit Warning technology, which works by providing visual and audible alerts to occupants about to exit the vehicle. The system will detect if another road user is passing the vehicle just as one of the occupants is about to open a door. As you can imagine, this technology could significantly reduce the number of cyclists being hit by car doors.
