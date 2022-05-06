2024 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Confirmed Yet Again

Previewed in May 2021 by the ID.X Concept, the GTX is due sometime after the ID.3 will receive its mid-cycle refresh in 2023. In other words, customers will get the ID.3 GTX hot hatchback for the 2024 model year.
“For the facelift, we’ll get some very interesting details. And, of course, we are convinced that customers’ expectations for a bit more power and all-wheel drive are there,” said product line spokesperson Martin Hube. “The customer’s wish is what we have to fulfill,” he added as per Auto Express.
Back in September 2021, chief executive officer Ralf Brandstaetter said that “we are preparing the ID.3 GTX, and it will come to life.” The big kahuna further noted that a performance-oriented electric motor on the rear axle should give the car better acceleration and more speed, which isn’t the be-all and end-all of hot hatchbacks. Without improving the way this fellow handles and the feeling it gives the driver through the steering wheel in the twisties, Volkswagen won’t find too many customers for it.
The closest thing to the ID.3 GTX in production today is the ID.4 GTX, which packs 295 horsepower (295 ps) and 339 pound-feet (460 Nm) of torque. Weighing 2,224 kilograms (4,903 pounds) in European specification, the crossover-bodied sibling needs 6.2 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Top speed? 180 kph (112 mph).
It and the technically similar ID.5 GTX feature an 82-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 77 kWh. The driving range as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure is 478 kilometers (297 miles) for the ID.4 GTX and 490 kilometers (304 miles) for the coupe-styled model.
Not great, not terrible, as that guy said in the HBO-produced Chernobyl miniseries. But looking at the bigger picture, bear in mind that Volkswagen still is inexperienced at high-performance electric automobiles. Had they invested a bit more time and money into EVs instead of “Clean Diesel” vehicles, Volkswagen would’ve been much closer to Tesla nowadays.
