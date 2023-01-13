2023 Toyota GR Yaris GR Parts Concept Looks Feisty, Boasts Carbon-Fiber Goodies

The aftermarket for the Toyota GR Yaris is slowly but steadily growing. Not wanting to miss a good opportunity, the Japanese automaker came up with OEM upgrades that include a carbon-fiber hood and rear wing.
Manufactured from lightweight dry carbon and finished with two layers of clear coat, said parts will become available to purchase sometime in 2023. The same can be said about the track-focused shock absorbers, cold air intake duct, and GR Cooling Engine Undercover NACA duct. On the upside, Toyota is much obliged to confirm that 359,700 yen is the price of a single full-bucket racing seat. That’s 2,800 dollars at current rates.
What are you getting for this hard-earned money? For starters, the excellent quality that you’d expect of a Recaro product. It also features dedicated side airbags and seat rails, and it’s also compatible with the GR Yaris RS. Over in Japan, RS stands for the entry-level version of the GR Yaris, which features front-wheel drive. It also drops the force-fed engine of the GR Yaris for a naturally-aspirated mill with 118 horsepower (120 ps) on deck. If specified with the Light Package, the RS tips the scales at 1,110 kilograms (2,447 pounds), representing a 20-kilogram (44-pound) reduction.
Showcased in all of its glory at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR Yaris GR Parts Concept further sweetens the deal with a GR-branded steering wheel. Priced at 50,050 yen (390 dollars), the steering wheel is beautified with Ultrasuede, silver stitching, and a red 12 o’clock marker. Quite a bit more affordable at 11,000 yen (85 dollars), the lightweight shift knob is also dressed in Ultrasuede, a synthetic material that dates back to 1970.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the form of a parking brake lever. Its black Ultrasuede and silver stitching match the color coordination of the steering wheel, as expected of a Gazoo Racing go-faster product. At press time, it’s listed by Toyota at 13,200 yen or just around 105 dollars.
Not available stateside, the GR Yaris is – hands down – the most exciting subcompact hot hatchback of the moment. Over in the Land of the Rising Sun, the feisty little thing starts at ¥2,650,000 ($20,650) for the front-wheel-driven RS and ¥3,960,000 ($30,860) for the all-wheel-driven RZ.
Integrating the Toyota New Global Architecture – B up front and TNGA-C out back, the GR Yaris couldn’t be more different than its lesser siblings. Exclusively offered as a three-door, the B-segment hot hatchback also birthed a track-focused monster dubbed GRMN Yaris. The Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring went official at last year’s Tokyo Auto Salon in three flavors: the base spec, Circuit Package, and Rally Package.
Originally priced at anything between ¥7,317,000 to ¥8,467,000 (make that $56,985$ to $65,940), the GRMN Yaris is an extreme pocket rocket. Not only does it feature more torque than the GR Yaris (288 pound-feet or 390 Nm), but it further boasts a close-ratio manual transmission, a more aggressive final drive, a reinforced clutch, CFRP, rear-seat delete, more spot welds, and a bit more structural adhesive for increased rigidity.
What are you getting for this hard-earned money? For starters, the excellent quality that you’d expect of a Recaro product. It also features dedicated side airbags and seat rails, and it’s also compatible with the GR Yaris RS. Over in Japan, RS stands for the entry-level version of the GR Yaris, which features front-wheel drive. It also drops the force-fed engine of the GR Yaris for a naturally-aspirated mill with 118 horsepower (120 ps) on deck. If specified with the Light Package, the RS tips the scales at 1,110 kilograms (2,447 pounds), representing a 20-kilogram (44-pound) reduction.
Showcased in all of its glory at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR Yaris GR Parts Concept further sweetens the deal with a GR-branded steering wheel. Priced at 50,050 yen (390 dollars), the steering wheel is beautified with Ultrasuede, silver stitching, and a red 12 o’clock marker. Quite a bit more affordable at 11,000 yen (85 dollars), the lightweight shift knob is also dressed in Ultrasuede, a synthetic material that dates back to 1970.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the form of a parking brake lever. Its black Ultrasuede and silver stitching match the color coordination of the steering wheel, as expected of a Gazoo Racing go-faster product. At press time, it’s listed by Toyota at 13,200 yen or just around 105 dollars.
Not available stateside, the GR Yaris is – hands down – the most exciting subcompact hot hatchback of the moment. Over in the Land of the Rising Sun, the feisty little thing starts at ¥2,650,000 ($20,650) for the front-wheel-driven RS and ¥3,960,000 ($30,860) for the all-wheel-driven RZ.
Integrating the Toyota New Global Architecture – B up front and TNGA-C out back, the GR Yaris couldn’t be more different than its lesser siblings. Exclusively offered as a three-door, the B-segment hot hatchback also birthed a track-focused monster dubbed GRMN Yaris. The Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring went official at last year’s Tokyo Auto Salon in three flavors: the base spec, Circuit Package, and Rally Package.
Originally priced at anything between ¥7,317,000 to ¥8,467,000 (make that $56,985$ to $65,940), the GRMN Yaris is an extreme pocket rocket. Not only does it feature more torque than the GR Yaris (288 pound-feet or 390 Nm), but it further boasts a close-ratio manual transmission, a more aggressive final drive, a reinforced clutch, CFRP, rear-seat delete, more spot welds, and a bit more structural adhesive for increased rigidity.