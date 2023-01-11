2023 NACTOY Winners Revealed, the Truck Award Goes to Ford for the Third Straight Year

The North American Car of the Year jury has chosen their favorites for the 2023 award. The winners are the Acura Integra (North American Car of the Year), Kia EV6 (Utility Vehicle of the Year), and Ford F-150 Lightning (Truck of the Year). Ford wins the truck award for the third straight year.
The jurors of the 2023 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) award had a tough job choosing the winners among the 47 vehicles that entered the competition. Fifty automotive journalists from the United States and Canada, including our own Matt DeLorenzo, have chosen their favorites in three rounds of independently verified voting. The first has narrowed the candidates to 26 semifinalists, with the next round selecting the nine finalists.
After hundreds of hours of test driving, research, and evaluation, the jury was able to announce the winners of the 2023 NACTOY awards. The electric Ford F-150 Lightning was named the 2023 North American Truck of the Year, the Kia EV6 was named Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the Acura Integra took the Car of the Year award.
The F-150 Lightning won the truck award for Ford for the third time in a row, following the Maverick in 2022 and the F-150 in 2021. Ford’s electric pickup truck beat GM’s Chevy Silverado ZR2 and the Lordstown Endurance, which is yet to start deliveries.
“The F-150 does more than having a different drivetrain, it also redefines the role of a pickup truck by having the capability of acting as a power source in remote locations,” said autoevolution’s Matt DeLorenzo, member of the 2023 NACTOY jury. “It’s also a lot of fun to drive and delivers on the comfort and convenience buyers have come to expect from America’s best-selling vehicle.”
The Acura Integra was crowned the 2023 Car of the Year, this being Acura’s first NACTOY award since 2001. The Integra beat the electrified Genesis G80 and the sporty Nissan Z in the final voting round. Finally, the Kia EV6 snatched the 2023 Utility Vehicle of the Year award, beating the Genesis GV60 and the Cadillac Lyriq. It’s the second victory for the brand after Kia Telluride in 2020. As a side note, all the finalists in the utility vehicle category were electric vehicles this year.
“The Kia EV6 blends attractive styling, eye-popping performance in the GT, and tremendous range in a package that won’t break the bank,” says Matt. “While Kia is a mainstream competitor, it has equipped this electric with the style and amenities you’d expect from a luxury brand.”
Founded in 1994, the North American Car of the Year is the longest-running new-vehicle award not associated with a single publication. The candidates are judged by a panel of 50 professional automotive journalists from print, online, radio, and television media outlets in the United States and Canada. The votes are confidentially tallied by Deloitte LLP, ensuring that each stage of the voting cycle is the collective decision of all jurors.
