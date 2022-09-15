2023 NACTOY Semifinalists Announced, Place Your Bets!

The NACTOY jurors have selected 26 vehicles for the 2023 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards. The semifinalists include only three pickups, consisting of the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the ill-fated Lordstown Endurance.
Once a promising startup, Lordstown ran out of money in June 2021. It was also revealed that the Ohio-based automaker overstated its preorders in order to generate press, which is a huge faux pas in the automotive industry. Foxconn then purchased Lordstown’s assembly plant, and the Taiwanese giant has also been contracted to build the Endurance workhorse.
The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 also blows for a number of reasons. Too expensive for what it offers, the off-road pickup doesn’t hold a candle to the Raptor or TRX. But more importantly, General Motors went on the naturally-aspirated route instead of giving it a supercharged small block.
Given these circumstances, there is no denying the Ford F-150 Lightning will trample both rivals in the truck category. When it comes to utility vehicles and cars, predictions aren’t as clear-cut as in the truck category.
No fewer than eight electric SUVs are listed, along with combustion-engined models like the all-new Honda CR-V, HR-V, Kia Sportage, Lexus RX, and Mazda CX-50. The standout nameplates are the Rivian R1S and Honda CR-V, but only time will tell which will be crowned by the jurors.
Last but certainly not least, the North American Car of the Year semifinalists come in the guise of three e-sedans and seven combustion models. The contenders are the BMW i4 eDrive40, Genesis Electrified G80, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Acura Integra, Genesis G90, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Nissan Z, Subaru WRX, Toyota Crown, and the Toyota GR Corolla.
It's a pretty diverse selection, but my bet is on the all-new Z. From the standpoint of a car lover, there’s nothing purer than a car whose only purpose is driver enjoyment. Although it’s far from perfect, the twin-turbocharged coupe can be considered a middle finger salute to the electric vehicle delusion fed to us by the federal government and automakers alike due to increasingly stringent fuel economy and emission regulations.
