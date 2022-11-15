Kia's Ad Campaign for the EV6 GT Drives Home a Point in Silence

Elbert Hubbard, an American writer and philosopher once said, “He who does not understand your silence, will probably not understand your words.” For Kia America, they want to be clear that the quiet nature of their powerful EV6 GT gets across in the most subtle of ways.
Without the rumble of a gas-guzzlin' V8 from the muscle car days, how does a car company convey the power and performance of an electric car that produces very little noise at all? They do it with visuals and in this case, a 30-second video created by their ad firm David&Goliath- Kia has seemingly hit the mark establishing that silence can be powerful.
The agency enlisted the services of professional race car driver and six-time National Kart Champion Kris Martin, whose resume includes stints in NASCAR, and LeMans, who also happens to be hearing impaired. The advocate and motivational speaker for the deaf community is filmed behind the wheel of the all-electric KIA EV6 GT negotiating the corners, blasting down the straightaways, and drifting on a professional track.
“I don’t need noise to tell me something is fast,” and “I can feel 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.” Martin expresses through sign language as he stands trackside. Martin then concludes the spot by signing “I’ve been deaf since I was born. It taught me one thing…,” leading to the spot’s tagline “Silence is Powerful.”
Snippets of the video can be found on TikTok and other social media platforms.
It comes off as an extremely powerful message that likely will resonate with many consumers who are on the fence about relating electric vehicles to performance.
As for the EV6 GT, it does come with some impressive stats, to say the least. A dual-motor e-AWD powertrain supported by an energy-dense 77.4-kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese battery pack delivers 430 kW (576 hp) and 545 lb.-ft. of torque. The EV6 GT accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds reaching a top speed of 161 mph; acceleration that bested a 2021 Ferrari Roma and 2021 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder RWD2.
“We are proud to launch this special campaign in partnership with Kia and professional race car driver Kris Martin,” said Robert Casillas, Executive Creative Director at David Goliath. “As an inspiration for the deaf and race car community, we wanted to create a unique soundscape that made the viewer feel just how powerful silence can be.”
The agency enlisted the services of professional race car driver and six-time National Kart Champion Kris Martin, whose resume includes stints in NASCAR, and LeMans, who also happens to be hearing impaired. The advocate and motivational speaker for the deaf community is filmed behind the wheel of the all-electric KIA EV6 GT negotiating the corners, blasting down the straightaways, and drifting on a professional track.
“I don’t need noise to tell me something is fast,” and “I can feel 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.” Martin expresses through sign language as he stands trackside. Martin then concludes the spot by signing “I’ve been deaf since I was born. It taught me one thing…,” leading to the spot’s tagline “Silence is Powerful.”
Snippets of the video can be found on TikTok and other social media platforms.
It comes off as an extremely powerful message that likely will resonate with many consumers who are on the fence about relating electric vehicles to performance.
As for the EV6 GT, it does come with some impressive stats, to say the least. A dual-motor e-AWD powertrain supported by an energy-dense 77.4-kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese battery pack delivers 430 kW (576 hp) and 545 lb.-ft. of torque. The EV6 GT accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds reaching a top speed of 161 mph; acceleration that bested a 2021 Ferrari Roma and 2021 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder RWD2.
“We are proud to launch this special campaign in partnership with Kia and professional race car driver Kris Martin,” said Robert Casillas, Executive Creative Director at David Goliath. “As an inspiration for the deaf and race car community, we wanted to create a unique soundscape that made the viewer feel just how powerful silence can be.”