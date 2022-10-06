2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Leaves Nothing for the Imagination, Updates Are Imminent

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the updated GLE and GLE Coupe into the market next year. Fresh images snapped in the Austrian Alps show the AMG 53 version of both models undergoing testing, with very little camouflage to hide the changes.
Automakers usually use camo wraps to hide their newest models from prying eyes. New models are entirely covered, and sometimes deceiving details are constructed using polystyrene and duct tape. For mildly updated vehicles, less cladding is used, only covering the design details that changed. But in the case of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and GLE Coupe 53, the little camo it has is not there to hide anything. It’s just screaming for attention, showing people that Mercedes has something new in the pipeline.
And it might have, judging by the testing equipment present inside the vehicles, but this has nothing to do with the camo. Design-wise, the upcoming models have nothing to show except slightly different headlights and taillights. Had it not been for the camo, nobody would’ve suspected these were prototypes of future vehicles. But now that they got our photographers’ attention, we oblige and try to find something helpful to share about future models.
We’ve already seen prototypes of the regular versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe, and the new set of images doesn’t show anything new. The only thing that’s different is what differentiates the AMG versions from the mundane Benz. Mercedes doesn’t hide any of this, so we move over, nothing to see here. Let’s concentrate on what the Germans want to hide or attract attention to, perhaps.
The headlights leave the impression that they would have a simpler light signature, although they still feature a double-projector design. The DRL light signature appears to have only one light strip in the upper section, below the hood, and the overall shape looks slimmer than before. A fair amount of tape suggests that minor alterations will affect the spoiler, too. At the same time, at the back, there’s nothing else except the new light signature. That’s it, nothing to phone home about.
The interior is no surprise either, with the same dashboard and huge screen as before, and some testing equipment plugged in. This suggests that Mercedes-AMG engineers still gather data, possibly optimizing the mild hybrid powertrain for more efficiency and a couple more ponies. The steering wheel is new, and it features more capacitive control surfaces. The small adjusting wheels on the spokes have disappeared, and a larger rotating knob is in the bottom left part of the wheel. A new MBUX version is also guaranteed.
Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the facelifted GLE and GLE Coupe at the end of this year, and they will get to dealers next year as 2023 models. Judging by the nine months between these pictures and those of the regular versions of the SUVs, we take it they will not be launched at the same time. We expect the AMG versions to land toward the end of next year, at least six months after the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe are unveiled.
