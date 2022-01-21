2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Facelift Has Modest Updates, Apple Would Probably Call It New

It is time for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe to go under the knife, a little over two years after the current one was introduced. And if you were hoping for some significant updates, then you’ll probably be disappointed, because the changes are minimal.
In fact, it could have flown under the radar if it wasn’t for the camouflage partially hiding its front and rear ends, but this is likely what caught our spy photographers’ attention, so they snapped it while it was being tested in Sweden.
A quick side-by-side comparison with its predecessor reveals that the grille looks the same. It still has a horizontal bar in the middle, interrupted by the big three-pointed star logo, flanked by the tweaked headlights. The bumper has smaller side air intakes and will perhaps be decorated with chrome trim. Save for the new taillights, the back end is virtually unchanged, bringing the same bumper with integrated reflectors, diffuser, tailgate design, and so on.
We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior, but when it will eventually open up to the camera, it should reveal the same features of the normal GLE, namely a new steering wheel. Still, Mercedes could sprinkle the cockpit with additional upholstery and trim options and might update the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster software too.
This is probably where they will draw the line entirely, as if the latest reports hold water, then the facelifted 2023 GLE Coupe will retain its market-specific powertrain family. Nevertheless, we would not be surprised if they update certain units, making them a bit more frugal, and less polluting, but we will have to wait a few more months to find out if that is indeed the case, considering that the marque’s BMW X6 and Audi Q8 fighter is expected to debut later this year.
