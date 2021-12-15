2023 Mercedes GLE Spotted During Winter Testing, Does Not Look Too Changed

Mercedes-Benz's GLE is set to get a facelift soon, and its first prototypes were spotted earlier this summer. Meanwhile, winter has come, and the German marque has taken the prototype of the GLE facelift for its share of cold-weather testing.
Just like with other facelifts, the front and rear fascias will get the most attention, but there will also be changes to the interior. The profile of the German premium SUV will not receive major changes, if any, while some wheel and color options might undergo modification for more personalization possibilities.
As you can discern from the photo gallery, the prototype comes with a restyled front bumper, modified headlights, and a new grille to fit the bill. The new headlights are expected to be full-LED ones with a new lighting signature. The design of the front grille might change depending on the trim line of the facelifted GLE.
Meanwhile, at the back of the SUV from Mercedes-Benz, we can spot a set of taillights that have been redesigned. The rear bumper must have received work, but the prototype in question was covered in so much snow that it is difficult to discern if that is the case. As with many other facelifts, we are inclined to provide an affirmative answer to that question.
The driver and passengers will be able to enjoy the latest multimedia unit from the German brand. Other mild tweaks might be made to the inside of the facelifted GLE, but do not expect any dramatic changes. This is a mid-cycle refresh, after all, not an all-new model.
When engines are concerned, the GLE is expected to continue to ho come with inline-four-cylinder engines, inline-six-cylinder engines with hybrid assistance, and even twin-turbo V8 units, as the German marque has already accustomed us.
There will be tweaks to improve fuel economy and overall efficiency, and not all the engines in the range might stay, but we do not expect anything too drastic to happen.
The facelift of the Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to reach the market in 2023, and the changes that will be applied to it will be adapted for its GLE Coupe sibling, as well as their AMG counterparts.
