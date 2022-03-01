2023 Lotus Type 132 Electric SUV Teased With Paddle Shifters Prior to This Month's Debut

Be it Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, or Rolls-Royce, almost every automaker has at least one crossover in its portfolio. Joining the high-riding battle soon will be Ferrari, with the Purosangue, and also Lotus, with the Type 132.
Expected to become a best-seller for the Hethel brand, the Lotus 132 has been confirmed to premiere later this month. The model will be officially introduced on March 29, and besides announcing the date, the automaker has also dropped a teaser video that partially shows certain aspects of the zero-emission model.
The exterior, for one, will be defined by curvaceous lines, and slender LED lights at both ends. It will also have aerodynamic wheels, partially made of carbon fiber, spinning around the Lotus-branded brake calipers. The traditional side mirrors seem to have been replaced by cameras, joined by small screens in the door cards or dashboard, but we cannot be certain of that yet.
Since we’ve moved on to the cockpit, we might as well mention that it will have a multi-function steering wheel, with backlit buttons, and paddle shifters, which will be used for changing the driving mode. Ambient lighting and a floating-style infotainment system will be found here as well, previous teasers have revealed.
It is obvious that no one outside Lotus knows anything about the powertrain, but let’s not forget that they have already confirmed that their electric cars will feature the 800-volt technology, and rather big battery packs, with capacities ranging from 92 to 120 kWh. The range is another big secret, and enthusiasts should expect high-performance variants as well from Lotus’ upcoming EVs, which should be able to cope with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in under 3 seconds.
Speaking of the brand’s future zero-emission products, these will be based on a versatile platform and will include a four-door coupe, a small crossover, and a sports model too, launching in 2023, 2025, and 2026 respectively, the marque has previously confirmed.
The exterior, for one, will be defined by curvaceous lines, and slender LED lights at both ends. It will also have aerodynamic wheels, partially made of carbon fiber, spinning around the Lotus-branded brake calipers. The traditional side mirrors seem to have been replaced by cameras, joined by small screens in the door cards or dashboard, but we cannot be certain of that yet.
Since we’ve moved on to the cockpit, we might as well mention that it will have a multi-function steering wheel, with backlit buttons, and paddle shifters, which will be used for changing the driving mode. Ambient lighting and a floating-style infotainment system will be found here as well, previous teasers have revealed.
It is obvious that no one outside Lotus knows anything about the powertrain, but let’s not forget that they have already confirmed that their electric cars will feature the 800-volt technology, and rather big battery packs, with capacities ranging from 92 to 120 kWh. The range is another big secret, and enthusiasts should expect high-performance variants as well from Lotus’ upcoming EVs, which should be able to cope with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in under 3 seconds.
Speaking of the brand’s future zero-emission products, these will be based on a versatile platform and will include a four-door coupe, a small crossover, and a sports model too, launching in 2023, 2025, and 2026 respectively, the marque has previously confirmed.