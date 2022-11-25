2023 Chevrolet Montana Confirmed With 1.2L Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine

Originally a subcompact coupe utility, the Montana is getting a little bigger for 2023. The Nova Montana is a double-cab unibody truck based on the GEM platform for emerging markets, which General Motors will manufacture at the Sao Caetano do Sul assembly plant in Brazil.
Originally intended to launch this year had it not been for the supply chain shortage, the third-generation Montana will be revealed in all its glory on December 1st for the 2023 model year. The teaser campaign for the four-door pickup continues with a handful of details about the powertrain.
A 1.2L turbo three-cylinder engine just like the LIH in the Trailblazer and Trax, the force-fed lump is standard across the board. The electronic brain of said engine “allows up to 3 times more calibration variables than previous-generation pickups, thus ensuring a much more efficient operation.” Considering that the second-generation Montana features the archaic 1.4-liter EconoFlex and 1.3-liter Multijet turbo diesel, it’s hardly a surprise that a far newer design beats them both in terms of efficiency.
General Motors do Brasil promises “the best ratio between acceleration and fuel consumption in the segment” without going into specifics. The automaker did mention best-in-class fuel economy for the automatic-equipped model. It’s not known if a manual gearbox will be available.
The LIH, a member of the E-Turbo engine family, is connected to either a continuously variable transmission in the Trailblazer or a torque-converter automatic with six forward ratios in the 2024 model year Chevrolet Trax for the United States market. Speaking of which, it produces 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet (220 Nm) of torque in both crossovers.
Unfortunately for prospective customers in the U.S., the Nova Montana won’t be sold in this part of the world, leaving the compact unibody truck segment to the well-established Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick.
