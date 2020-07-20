2023 BMW X1 Design Revealed in First Sketches of Baby Bimmer SUV

The BMW X1 has been on the market for many years and already received a mild mid-life facelift. The Germans have recently started work on the successor, and base on the latest spyshots, a pair of renderings have been produced.
These are the work of the Russian website Kolesa. We've seen some people call these inaccurate, but they look pretty spot on. Perhaps the one thing that's missing is the soft slant in the front grille.
The X1 will continue to be the cheapest member of BMW's crossover family, a rival for models like the Mercedes GLA/GLB and the Audi Q3 or Volvo XC40. This new generation is expected to be underpinned by the same new platform as the 1 Series hatch and 2 Series Gran Coupe.
But the fact that they're using a normal car platform isn't all that surprising since the second-gen X1 is already aligned to a MINI Countryman. The styling changes aren't too radical either, though we suppose not many people spend their days staring at this baby SUV.
We see that a more rectangular grille with the two kidneys joined in the middle will be installed for 2023. Also, both sets of lits appear a little more narrow. We feel that the X1 is thus more "consumer goods" than a desirable BMW you'll actually want to own and play around with.
One area where we know BMW is doing the right thing is the interior. We've seen photos of the new layouts they'll launch in a few months, and they basically use double screens like a Mercedes-Benz. Also, the ergonomics have improved substantially.
The engines they will offer should be similar to what's available now, but improved for efficiency. BMW is gradually adding mild-hybrid technology to all its powertrains, just like every other European automaker. This helps fuel economy by recuperating lost energy, but there will also be plug-in and potentially even EV versions of the X1.
