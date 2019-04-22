autoevolution

Is the 2020 Range Rover Evoque Better than the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3?

22 Apr 2019, 17:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
There's no such thing as a bad premium SUV/crossover, but you can buy one that's bad for you. So let's see how the all-new second-generation Range Rover Evoque compares to two big European rivals, the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.
4 photos
Is the 2020 Range Rover Evoque Better than the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3?Is the 2020 Range Rover Evoque Better than the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3?Is the 2020 Range Rover Evoque Better than the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3?
There are other models in this segment, like the X1 and GLA. Likewise, you can spend similar money on a French crossover or even a VW Tiguan. But we fully support Autocar's selection for the comparison test drive. The XC40 won 2018 European Car of the Year, while the Audi just looks so good.

In fact, all three of these are big on styling. But what do you guys think of the new Evoque's combination of the old body shape and shape influences from the Velar? Personally, I think both the Volvo and the Audi are more interesting. But the Range Rover best-seller may be a little more interesting on the inside. The leather and double screens just shout "you've bought an expensive car."

The way these three drive is also quite different. The sharp-looking Audi feels the most engaging from behind the steering wheel, while the XC40 is valued for its comfort. So what about practicality. Well, the official numbers say the Evoque has the biggest trunk, but Autocar believes the Audi is better and demonstrates how the opening is wider, thus more practical.

The way the Evoque drives typical of a Range Rover, isolating you from the road and offering predictable responses. NVH levels are good, but the 9-speed automatic is not the quickest, sharpest gearbox. The Volvo has the loudest but also most responsive 2-liter diesel.

So as you can tell, there are things each model does better. But if you're not a German car fan and want a true luxury experience, it's probably going to be in the 2020 Evoque.

2020 range rover evoque Audi Q3 Volvo XC40 premium SUV small SUV
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
LANCIA models:
LANCIA YpsilonLANCIA Ypsilon MiniLANCIA DeltaLANCIA Delta CompactLANCIA YpsilonLANCIA Ypsilon MiniLANCIA Ypsilon UnycaLANCIA Ypsilon Unyca MiniLANCIA FlaviaLANCIA Flavia CompactAll LANCIA models  
 
 