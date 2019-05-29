2020 BMW X1 Priced At EUR 32,700, Looks Cheap With Standard Headlights

5 2022 BMW iNext to Use a Single, Free-Floating Curved Touchscreen Display

Turning our attention back to the Immediately after publishing the first official pictures and specifications, the crossover now has a price tag in Germany and the United Kingdom. As the headline implies, the sDrive18i with front-wheel drive, a six-speed manual transmission, ugly headlights, and 140 PS (138 horsepower) retails at €32,700 including VAT and £28,675 on-the-road.Even the fog lights and front bumper appear too cheap at this price point on the entry-level model, but then again, corporate greed is how BMW rolls these days. The xDrive25i with the Steptronic Sport transmission costs the most at £45,750, promising 6.5 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph). Coincidence or not, this model with the bone-stock version of the Steptronic doesn’t differ in regard to off-the-line acceleration.The most affordable turbo diesel is the sDrive18d, and as expected, BMW offers a lot of trim levels with different visual treatments. Customers looking for an eco-friendly powertrain can expect the xDrive25e plug-in hybrid to arrive at dealerships in March 2020. This model brings together a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine and an electric motor that drives the rear wheels for up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) in all-electric mode.Even though the X2 has a performance-oriented model in the guise of the M35i xDrive, BMW hasn’t given any indications the X1 will follow suit. But the carparazzi beat the Bavarian automaker to the answer, snapping multiple test mules with M Performance parts and a more aggressive front bumper.The F39 in M35i xDrive flavor utilizes the B48 engine with 306 PS (302 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque. The go-faster treatment extends to the M135i xDrive, hooked up to the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.Turning our attention back to the X1 , can you believe BMW is charging €300 for Apple CarPlay connectivity? “Greed” is the word you’re looking for.