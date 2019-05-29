2020 BMW X1 Breaks Cover with Larger Grille and the Promise of a Plug-in Hybrid

Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone

Having presented the brand new 1 Series a week ago, German carmaker BMW announced the increase in the number of new models for this year by presenting the facelift version for the X1. 42 photos



Visually, the main changes compared to the outgoing generation are to be found at the front and rear. Just as with the



At the front there are new Adaptive LED headlights and a bumper that comes with integrated LED fog lamps and larger air intakes.



At the rear, the revisions are truly minor and they largely consist of a new standard inlay in the apron that uses the same color as the car.



The X1 will be offered in three equipment variants - xLine, Sport Line and M Sport – and in three new exterior colors - Jucaro Beige metallic, Misano Blue metallic and BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic.



From a technical standpoint, the new X1 will be offered in a total of 16 three- and four-cylinders engine-transmission configurations and the xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.



At the base of the list sits the sDrive16d with 116 hp and a choice between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic, while at the opposite end is the xDrive25i with 231 hp and eight-speed Steptronic transmission.



As of next year, the xDrive25e will pair a gasoline engine with a plug-in system that will ensure 2.0 l/100 km 141.2 mpg fuel consumption and an all-electric range of 50 km (31 miles).



