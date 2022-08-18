2023 Arrival UPS Electric Van Prototype Spied in Germany With Wrong Shade of Brown

UPS is set to receive delivery of 10,000 electric vans from Arrival Automotive, a company from the United Kingdom. The 2023 Arrival electric van is still being tested, but it has reached the final stage of development, where the finer details are being adjusted, and just a few elements need to be completed.
Our spy photographers have caught the prototype while it was being tested on a dedicated track in Germany. Yes, this was a test done away from the eyes of the public, but not far enough for camera lenses, as you can take note. Do not worry, though, nobody broke the law to get these done.
The upcoming UPS electric van from Arrival is going to be brown, but this example was being tested in a slightly darker shade. Naturally, its future UPS markings were missing, and some of its styling elements were concealed by tape.
As you can observe, the prototype came with bucket seats made by Sparco, but we would not count on those being final for the production model. After all, those are racing seats that cost a pretty penny, even if they are the most affordable in the range – Sparco Sprint ones, but we digress.
The front fenders have a mysterious shape around the wheel arches, as if someone had attempted to make them bigger to make room for the wheels, but the latter do not appear to have any clearance issues.
We do like the industrial look of the front grille, although the asymmetrical cut for the charging port door, right below the left headlamp, does not suit our taste. Fortunately, we do not have to like the new design of the UPS van, but it is interesting to see what utility does when function beats form, as is the case with such a commission.
After all, UPS will not sell these vans to anyone after it has finished using them, and Arrival will not offer them to private individuals in this shape. The latter was among the things that were defined by UPS through its requirement sheet.
In any case, you should know that these UPS electric vans will have an estimated range of approximately 150 miles (ca. 240 km). There is no information regarding performance, horsepower, or other relevant data, but you cannot buy them either, so it does not really count that much, does it?
