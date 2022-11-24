2023 Abarth 500e Virtually Lowers Roof to Preview Upcoming Cabrio Variant

Did you honestly think that the new Abarth 500e was going to escape the rendering frenzy? Why, of course you didn’t, so without further ado, meet the unofficial 2023 Abarth 500e Cabrio.
The car is the work of XTomi on Facebook, who shared it not long after the real Abarth 500e premiered earlier this week. It retains the overall styling, swapping the fixed roof for a foldable rag top and making do without the wing above the rear windscreen. A less lively shade of yellow completes the look.
Now, were you wondering whether Abarth will give the 500e Cabrio a chance? Of course they will, and they made the announcement in the official press release. However, they have yet to drop official images of the model that lets more natural light into the cabin, hence this rendering, and probably others that will follow.
Its U.S. launch is a mystery, however, because while the normal Fiat 500e will officially touch down on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean in 2024, it is unknown whether the Abarth variant will follow it. If it will, then Americans will too get the chance to enjoy the extra 36 hp (37 ps / 27 kW) and 11 lb-ft (15 Nm) of torque produced by the upgraded electric motor, which now generates 153 hp (155 ps / 114 kW) and 173 lb-ft (235 Nm).
The Scorpion brand claims that thanks to the extra oomph, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint has been improved by 2 seconds over the Fiat, taking 7 seconds. The same 42 kWh battery supplies the juice, and it now benefits from an 85 kW fast-charging system that will get you roughly 25 miles (40 km) of range after plugging it in for five minutes. Meanwhile, the 0-80% charge takes 35 minutes. The total driving range hasn’t been disclosed, but we can assume that it won’t match the Fiat’s 199 miles (320 km).
