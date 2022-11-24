2023 Abarth 500e Virtually Lowers Roof to Preview Upcoming Cabrio Variant

More on this:

1 Fiat 500X Will Not Get an Electric Replacement for North American Market

2 Electric Abarth 500e Debuts With 152 HP e-Motor and 42-kWh Battery, Will Hit 62 MPH in 7s

3 Official: Fiat 500e Set to Make U.S. Return in 2024

4 Virtual Abarth New 500e Cabriolet Leaves Very Little to the Imagination

5 Fiat Discontinues Non-Electrified Vehicles in the United Kingdom